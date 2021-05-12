Although the Fortnite community is working towards earning the official badge of the "Most Toxic Gaming Community," there are several content creators dedicated to simply enjoying the game and uniting fellow loopers instead of creating tension. The curated list below highlights some of the top Fortnite content creators that are sure to bring uplifting energy to any looper's day.

From SypherPK to PlayStationGrenade: 5 most celebrated Fortnite content creators in 2021

While many Fortnite Content Creators are in it for fame, money, and fun, some creators acknowledge the power they have with their platforms and use it to benefit everyone. Some of those content creators are on this very list.

#5 - PlaystationGrenade

The PlayStationGrenade YouTube channel offers fun videos to the Fortnite community, not only regarding in-game content, but also the latest in the new Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic series. Their lighthearted, positive commentary and peppy voiceovers not only inform Fortnite players about in-game updates, but bring some sunshine to the battlefield as they are dedicated to the best aspects of Fortnite and other games.

#4 - x2Twins

Jesse and Jordan Eckley, the famous Australian streaming twins, are known for hosting Drip and Drowned, an in-game fashion competition. Players from all over prepare their in-game looper with the best Skin, Back Bling, and Harvesting Tool combinations in hopes that they might have the best in-game drip. Truly capturing the fun event that a Fortnite Creative game might be, the x2Twins have also created an all-around positive following for themselves simply by enjoying Fortnite as it is meant to be.

#3 - LazarBeam

Known for his comic riffs and video game commentaries, LazarBeam more than qualifies for the list of Top Fortnite Content Creators in 2021. His charismatic energy is contagious enough to catch the attention of Game of Thrones' own Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. Currently ranked as Australia's Most Subscribed and Most Viewed on YouTube, Lazar uses his platform to spread joy to all.

QUEEN DAENERYS STORMBORN OF HOUSE TARGARYEN. MOTHER OF YEETS, USER OF CODE LAZARS pic.twitter.com/yKXHBvIFUX — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) September 27, 2019

#2 - Lachlan

The third Australian streamer to make the cut for the top Fortnite Content Creators of 2021 is none other than Lachlan. The founder of Team PWR has his own in-game Icon Skin featured in Fortnite and is constantly seen living his best life while encouraging others to do the same.

Lmao me and @LachlanYT just started a mosh pit playing chug jug with you pic.twitter.com/Z0yGmGDXDt — Enschway (@Enschway) April 24, 2021

#1 - SypherPK

The last spot on this list belongs to SypherPK, as he continues to genuinely enjoy both playing Fortnite and being a role model for up and coming gamers. Recently, SypherPK reached out to his supporters directly and asked them to be aware of what they said and the impact it could have on others. The streamer has a relationship with Epic Games that is supportive both ways and has a similar relationship with his fanbase. Truly the epitomy of a positive gamer, SypherPK is surely a key individual in the efforts of moving the Fortnite community in a more positive direction.

Thanks for all the Birthday love today. I appreciate every single one of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x9VOnTIdSx — SypherPK (@SypherPK) May 11, 2021

Though the streamers on this list offer excellent content and act as positive role models to their followers, there are many other content creators out there with large and small followings that also deserve recognition for their appreciation for Fortnite and other members of the community.