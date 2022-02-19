Further evidence suggests Tilted Towers is about to turn into dust in Fortnite Chapter 3

Tilted Towers made a grand return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. After going through numerous iterations, being destroyed, and buried under the snow, the POI finally stands tall in-game.

It has become a hot-drop location and every Looper tries dominating the area during a match. However, with the Imagined Order setting up base on the island and causing numerous earthquakes, the future of Tilted Towers is rather shaky.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



The Café located West of Tilted Towers is NOT new! It looks like the Cafe will be drilled out soon and leave a crater on the map. The Landmark icon was only updated due to the coming change #Fortnite Upcoming Map Change 🗺️The Café located West of Tilted Towers is NOT new! It looks like the Cafe will be drilled out soon and leave a crater on the map. The Landmark icon was only updated due to the coming change #Fortnite Upcoming Map Change 🗺️The Café located West of Tilted Towers is NOT new! It looks like the Cafe will be drilled out soon and leave a crater on the map. The Landmark icon was only updated due to the coming change https://t.co/R7dM8bCICK

Fortnite leaker suggests that Tilted Towers may be destroyed soon

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory We just got Tilted Towers back, but i'm a little bit scared..



Three upcoming craters, all located around Tilted Towers.



Are they foreshadowing something?... We just got Tilted Towers back, but i'm a little bit scared..Three upcoming craters, all located around Tilted Towers. Are they foreshadowing something?... https://t.co/yTfyXEHwAv

According to well-known Fortnite leaker FortTory, Tilted Towers may get destroyed by the end of this season. Soon after update v19.30, craters began appearing in-game. According to leakers, these are being created by IO Drills.

Although small drills can't do much damage, the larger one in Covert Cavern is powerful enough to tear down entire cities. Which is exactly what FortTory is suspecting will happen.

With three craters forming around Tilted Towers, it seems as if everything within this triangulated zone may soon turn to rubble. While this is based on speculation, with earthquakes already happening in-game, this theory holds some weight. The only question that remains is, "Why is the IO creating earthquakes?"

Is the Imagined Order trying to destabilize the Fortnite island?

Given their destructive ways, breaking the island up into smaller pieces is not very far from their modus operandi. However, by the looks of it, they are trying to establish a link to The Zero Point.

At the end of the Chapter 2 live event, a Caretaker smashed the glass of the Imagined Order base, flooding it. It's likely that The Zero Point was displaced and the IO lost access to it.

Now firmly established on the Flipside of the island, they are using a massive drill to bore towards the energy source. While these earthquakes are indeed powerful, they are an after-effect of the drilling, rather than a direct action.

Nevertheless, the island is weakening and its integrity is beginning to falter. If the drilling persists, Tilted Towers may be destroyed or damaged by the time Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 ends.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Tilted towers again by end of the season Tilted towers again by end of the season https://t.co/B5WnyeGAdr

While it can be argued that Epic Games will not risk destroying such a popular POI, it can't be helped if it's part of the storyline. Much like how Kevin rolled through Tilted Towers all those years ago, this time around something else may occur.

If the earthquakes don't stop, the POI will likely turn to rubble or the ground may split open and consume it. Either way, Loopers will not be happy and the developers will have a lot of answers to questions on social media.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul