Gamers8 Fortnite Tournament (2023): Start Date and Time, Prize Pool, Timings, Leaderboard and more

Gamers8 Fortnite Tournament (2023) is perhaps one the biggest surprises to occur this year. With the new Ranked Mode making waves in the community, having more cash-based tournaments is something that professionals look forward to. Considering that this is a LAN-based event, all the more reason to build up hype. That being said, there's a lot at stake.

With this being one of the few LAN-based events taking place this year and also featuring Zero Build, it has caught the attention of the community at large. 44 of the top Duos teams will face-off to stand a chance of taking home some serious money from the prize pool. That being said, here's all to know about the Gamers8 Fortnite Tournament (2023).

Gamers8 Fortnite Tournament (2023): Everything you need to know

The tournament starts on July 6, 2023, and will continue until July 9, 2023. Those eager to qualify will have had to prove their worth in DreamHack Tournaments in the past. That said, coming out on top of things will not be easy. With 44 Duos teams squaring off against each other to take home a share of the $2,000,000 prize pool, the competition will get intense.

30 of the 44 Duos teams qualified from DreamHack, while another five teams were selected from the Middle East Qualifier. The remaining nine Duos teams consisting of prominent names in the Community such as Setty, Clix, Bugha, among others were invited for the Gamers8 Fortnite Tournament (2023).

It's been organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, and will be a LAN-based tournament with fans being able to attend every match live. There will be three days of intense back-to-back action, with six rounds played on a daily basis. There will be 18 matches in total over the course of the tournament.

To make things interesting, the rules have been spruced up to include a point modifier system. On day one, eliminations are worth 12 points. On day two - 15, and on the final day, they are worth 18. Similar to elimination scores, placement scores increase as well with each passing day of the tournament. Given these unique rules, falling behind on any day may result in being knocked out of the tournament.

As for the matches themselves, they go live at 6:00 PM CEST daily. As of now three Duos are in the lead with well over 1,000 points. They are Japko and Kami, Queasy and Veno, lastly, Refsgaard and zAndy. Aside from the top three Duos, other prominent players such as Th0masHD, Bugha, Threats, MrSavage, are all within the top-15 slots for the time being.

Nevertheless, this may all change once the matches from day two conclude and the leaderboard is updated. It will be interesting to see if they can climb the ladder and close the gap using the point multiplier to their advantage. Win or lose, for layers, getting the chance to see some of the best Fortnite Duos teams go head-to-head live will be an experience unlike any other.

