Gnomes in Fortnite are 'leaving' the island as fate hangs in balance

With the island of Fortnite "destabilizing," Gnomes have begun to leave. They have been preparing for weeks, and by the looks of it, they are finally ready. Most have assembled near Craggy Cliffs and are loading their things into canoes.

With reality coming to an end soon, it's now or never for these little critters. However, one strange question remains unanswered, "Where are they going?"

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey All of the Gnomes are currently packing bags and heading onto boats. All of the Gnomes are currently packing bags and heading onto boats. https://t.co/LxA1ZYP51P

Where could the Fortnite Gnomes be going?

Many have tried to cross the sea to escape the island but have failed. Given these facts, where exactly are the Gnomes going? Is there a secret Gnome bunker under the ocean, or are they giving players a Viking-style farewell?

Whichever way the matter is looked at, it's rather hard to ascertain an answer. Hypothetically even if they reached another landmass, they wouldn't be able to escape this reality due to the Loop, or could they?

Could the Fortnite Gnomes escape the Loop?

According to the game's lore and storyline, nothing escapes the Loop. Once caught inside, entities are trapped forever. Even though some characters like the Foundation and Cube Queen can come and go as they please, most are trapped upon arrival.

Despite the above facts, many Fortnite fans are speculating that the Gnomes know how to escape the Loop. The only question is, "How are inanimate Gnomes going to break through the Loop?"

What if the Fortnite Gnomes are not just statues?

Based on mythology, Gnomes are powerful creatures. Magic flows through them, and perhaps this is how they will break through the Loop. But if they are alive, why didn't players see them move? There is a valid answer for this: The Imagined Order.

Given the organization's way of dealing with things, the Gnomes would have been "eliminated" to stop them from tampering with the Loop. That is why they only move during downtime. To avoid suspicion and keep their cover in place.

lunaxx @minou29517297 @NanoLeon3000 @iFireMonkey They may want to reach the bridge to use the zero point to escape and they may be camouflaging agents @NanoLeon3000 @iFireMonkey They may want to reach the bridge to use the zero point to escape and they may be camouflaging agents

On the other hand, some players suggest that they are secretly IO agents. They are escaping the island and heading towards the Bridge. However, this makes no sense since there's a stronghold on the island. If the Gnomes were part of the IO, they would have been there by now.

Irrespective of whatever is the case, players haven't seen the last of them. With Fortnite Chapter 3 mere days away, in all probability, the Gnomes will be there to welcome loopers to the new reality.

MsnSpecialist @MsnSpecialistS3 @iFireMonkey There just getting a head start to get to the new map they already knew they have seen it before @iFireMonkey There just getting a head start to get to the new map they already knew they have seen it before

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Gnomes be present in Fortnite Chapter 3? No doubt. They may sink while crossing the sea... 0 votes so far