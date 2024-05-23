"Good riddance.": Fortnite community is excited to see Waterbending Mythic to be removed in Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite has added several weapons and items to the game ever since its launch, with the game's constantly changing loot pool and dynamic items becoming one of its flagship features. Among these items, some grow to become immensely popular among players due to their impact on the gameplay or gain infamy within the community, with players expressing their distaste for these less-than-popular items.

The Waterbending Mythic, introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 as part of the Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration, quickly became a powerful yet contentious addition to the game. Now, with Chapter 5 Season 2 ending and the weapon leaving the game, many players are excited about not having to deal with the Waterbending Mythic in Chapter 5 Season 3.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/kogz03, where the player expressed their anticipation to see the Waterbending Mythic get vaulted. The Reddit post attracted players who echoed the post's sentiment, with Reddit user u/_Hideyourwife_ commenting on the removal of the Waterbending Mythic and stating:

"Good riddance."

Comments from the community (Reddit/kogz03)

Other members of the Fortnite community also took to the comments to express their opinions on the situation, with Reddit user u/Ok-Examination2688 highlighting their fear of Fortnite replacing the Waterbending Mythic with some other anime weapon since they keep doing so regularly. To this, Reddit user u/Tight-Landscape8720 added how, while other collaboration items have been powerful too, none of them have been as bad as Waterbending.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Head-Disk5576 joked about how, while players are complaining about the Avatar Mythics right now, there will potentially be some players who miss the Avatar Mythics once they are completely vaulted. Additionally, it is important to remember how prominent rapper and singer Doja Cat also recently expressed her take on the Waterbending Mythic, highlighting her distaste for it.

Doja Cat's comments on the Waterbending Mythic (X/@DojaCat)

Conveying how important the Waterbending Mythic became in Chapter 5 Season 2, Reddit user u/NoelKMUFC commented:

"It became a must have item pretty much. If someone didn't pick it up our team is at an instant disadvantage. Saying that I will be happy to see it leave."

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 end?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is coming to an end soon. (Image via Epic Games)

Since the Waterbending Mythic will be removed from the game when Chapter 5 Season 3 launches, many players are wondering when Chapter 5 Season 2 comes to an end. From teasers dropped by the developers as well as the Battle Pass page in-game, Chapter 5 Season 2 is currently set to end on May 24, 2024, at 2 am ET.

The game will go into downtime once the new update arrives, and not only will the Waterbending Mythic be removed from the game, but the loot pool will receive brand new changes to complement the transition into a new saga for Fortnite.

