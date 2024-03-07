"Great play": Fortnite player flawlessly eliminates opponent with multiple Society Medallions

The gameplay in Fortnite is defined by its fanbase's ability to come up with ingenious plays and strategies using different tools and weapons. One such brilliantly executed strategy was captured in a clip shared in a Reddit post by u/ItsThatGoatBoy, where the player was able to eliminate an enemy with multiple Society Medallions.

The Society Medallions were introduced at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Their addition encouraged players to go after the bosses on the island to try to secure these Medallions for constant shields.

While having these Society Medallions in their inventory can definitely give players an advantage, the clip showcased by u/ItsThatGoatBoy showcases how they are no match for a carefully planned attack. The clip has left the community in awe, with one user simply complimenting the play, saying:

"Great play"

"The bush camper special" - Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's surprise attack on Society Medallion-wielding player

In the Reddit clip, u/ItsThatGoatBoy can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, donning the Axo skin and carefully navigating a top-three situation. Being aware that one of the enemies was equipped with multiple Society Medallions, giving them a shield advantage on the battlefield, the player came up with an interesting strategy.

This prompted u/ItsThatGoatBoy to make their camp in a bush, being equipped with Shield Breaker EMPs and the Lock-On Pistol, waiting for the enemy to pass them by.

As they noticed the enemy making their way to the safe zone with a hired Fortnite NPC in a vehicle, they immediately sprang to action. They threw down a couple of Shield Breaker EMPs near the vehicle, damaging the enemy's shield and immobilizing their vehicle

The enemy, clad in the Polar Peely skin, exited the vehicle and tried to make an escape. However, u/ItsThatGoatBoy was able to use the Grapple Blade to rush towards the vehicle, allowing them to catch up with the enemy.

With the enemy rushing to get away without any ability to build, u/ItsThatGoatBoy was able to blast them with a series of shots from the Lock-On Pistol, swiftly eliminating them.

The Reddit community was left stunned upon witnessing u/ItsThatGoatBoy's display of skill and creativity, with players expressing their appreciation for the player's impeccable use of in-game items like the Lock-On Pistol. Many expressed their desire to potentially use the items with such efficiency and break away from the bland regular loadouts.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the Fortnite community continues to admire u/ItsThatGoatBoy's play, the moment perfectly highlights how players can come out on top of an encounter with the right tools, even if the odds are stacked against them.

