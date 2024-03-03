3 things players loved about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (and 3 things they disliked)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has been a roller coaster when it comes to in-game changes and updates. While the new season introduced elements, such as the LEGO game mode, alongside others, it has also brought contentious additions that have become a source of frustration for many members of the Fortnite community.

This article breaks down three things that players loved about this new era of Fortnite and three underwhelming aspects that left the community disappointed.

Fortnite community loved these aspects of Chapter 5 Season 1

1) Big Bang Battle Pass

The Big Bang Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

With the launch of a season comes a brand new Battle Pass filled with cosmetics, and the Big Bang Battle Pass introduced a ton of skins and other items that players have liked. Many players have expressed their appreciation not just for the skins but also for the addition of Car Bodies, which allows players to customize their presence in the Rocket Racing game mode with different looks for their vehicles.

Additionally, all the skins included in the Big Bang Battle Pass, except for Solid Snake, play an important role in the Chapter 5 Season 1 storyline that sees a conflict between the Underground and the Society, adding significant lore to the Battle Pass offerings.

2) Introduction of new game modes

The LEGO Fortnite game mode (Image via Epic Games)

With the introduction of LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing, Epic Games has created a diverse hub of games that can cater to players with different preferences. Whether it be the high-octane race tracks in the Rocket Racing game mode or the freedom of creation in the LEGO game mode, players have a wider variety of options to explore when engaging with the game.

Adding to this, the new Festival game mode has brought a whole new world of cosmetics and interaction, allowing players to embody iconic musical artists like The Weeknd and Lady Gaga by acquiring them through the Season 1 and Season 2 Festival Passes, respectively.

3) Collaborations

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Collaborations have become a cornerstone of the game over the years, beginning all the way back in Chapter 1 and continuing to gain prominence in the game's universe. With Chapter 5 Season 1, Epic Games brought in brand new collaborations. This ranged from the lowkey yet exciting addition of Solid Snake in the Battle Pass to the ambitious Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration.

The collaborations allowed players to experience the Battle Royale with a twist, embodying iconic pop culture characters in this new game era. That's not all, as the TMNT collaboration also brought in-game changes like the TMNT Mythics, spicing up the gameplay and opening up new opportunities for players to explore.

Epic Games needs to focus on improving these aspects in Chapter 5 Season 2

1) Chapter 5 map

The Chapter 5 Season 1 map (Image via Fortnite.gg)

With the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1, players were introduced to the brand new Chapter 5 map, codenamed Helios. While jumping into a new map is always an exciting prospect, it seems like the community was left disappointed with Helios.

Players have expressed their frustrations with the Chapter 5 map, pointing out the lack of diverse and memorable locations as a point of contention. In addition to that, players have complained about the lack of major map changes throughout the season

2) Weapons

Chapter 5 Season 1 weapons (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games overhauled the entire weapon library with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1, bringing in brand new weapons that align with the Weapon Mod system. However, players felt many of these weapons were underwhelming, particularly the assault rifles. While Striker AR was undoubtedly the strongest, it was still one of the weaker assault rifles in the game's history.

Additionally, other weapons, such as the Reaper Sniper Rifle and the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, were criticized for being too overpowered in certain scenarios, especially with Weapon Mods allowing players to improve the weapons' efficiency even further.

3) Lack of storyline

Vengeance Jones rescuing Peely from Lavish Lair (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite storyline has been one of the most interesting aspects of the game, and it has allowed the game to stand out from other Battle Royales, expanding its lore and characters with every passing season. However, ever since Chapter 4, players have been noticing Epic Games focusing less and less on the storyline, and this was largely prevalent with Chapter 5 Season 1.

While players got hints of a conflict between the Underground and the Society, there were no major developments in the storyline until the last few weeks of the season. This is something that a lot of players have taken issue with and are hoping to see improvements in Chapter 5 Season 2.

