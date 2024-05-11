“Happens to the best of us”: Fortnite community hilariously reacts to player’s unlucky elimination in-game

Fortnite's dynamic landscape and ever-evolving nature have allowed it to become an endless playground filled with intense battles and skillful displays of efficiency. However, among these awe-inspiring moments, a few instances can not only make for hilarious moments but also attract humorous reactions from the community.

Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Justa_mystery, where the player can be seen in a match on the Chapter 4 map while donning the 501st Trooper outfit. After disposing of an enemy with ease on the Loot Island, they jumped off the roof of the house in a bid to get down. However, on account of the battle, they had little to no health to spare, leading to their untimely demise.

The Reddit clip has attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with Redditor u/Soulburner74 relating to the situation by recounting a similar tale in Chapter 5 Season 2 and stating:

“Happens to the best of us”

Comments from the Fortnite community (Justa_mystery/Reddit)

Other members of the community also chimed in with their reactions to the Reddit clip, with u/imalonexc feeling nostalgic and expressing how they miss the Loot Island and the overall map from Fortnite Chapter 4.

Redditor u/ric7y, on the other hand, wondered how the enemy player must have felt while spectating OP (original poster) falling to their death.

Additionally, Redditor u/Mogami_MGA referenced the player's outfit, expressing how this is exactly something a Stormtrooper from Star Wars would do. Supplementing u/ric7y's point of how the recently eliminated player must have reacted upon witnessing the mistake, Redditor u/D_blackcraft commented:

"The best part is probably the other person who you just killed seeing you do this and thinking: "REALLY? GOT KILLED BY THAT GUY?""

How to avoid dying to fall damage in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

While the clip featured in the Reddit clip was recorded during Chapter 4, Fortnite has evolved a lot ever since. With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games has introduced a ton of mechanics and items that can allow you to not only traverse the map quickly but also avoid fall damage if used correctly.

One of the best items for this is the Wings of Icarus, which allows you to soar through the skies with ease and avoid fall damage by activating them in the middle of a fall.

Additionally, you can use the Underworld Dash ability introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2. This power can be acquired by either taking a dip in the Stygian waters found in The Underworld biome of the Chapter 5 map or defeating the Cerberus Boss NPC and obtaining the Aspect of Agility, which gives you recharging Underworld Dashes throughout the match.

