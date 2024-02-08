Has SpongeBob been in Fortnite? Explained

Has SpongeBob been in Fortnite? No, SpongeBob SquarePants has not been in Fortnite. This is based on information gathered from all available official sources. Given that Epic Games keeps track of all collaborations and, in fact, oversees them, there is nothing to suggest that SpongeBob has been in Fortnite. Any association and/or resemblance of the character in-game is purely coincidental.

As such, it can be said with the utmost certainty that Epic Games has not collaborated with Nickelodeon and/or Paramount Media Networks.

If such is the scenario, why has the community been hyped about SpongeBob? Given there are no leaks pertaining to the imminent arrival of the character(s) in any shape or form, why are players expecting a collaboration to occur in-game? This has led to them asking the question: "Is SpongeBob coming to Fortnite?"

Is SpongeBob coming to Fortnite?

No, SpongeBob is not coming to the game for the time being. However, due to a recent Reddit post, many speculate that Epic Games could be planning something. Alas, that is not true, as the post in question is the concept art of SpongeBob as an in-game character.

It was created by a Fortnite concept artist known as AustinTheBear, and the post on the social media platform has garnered over 7,200 upvotes (which is quite a lot for concept art). As such, it became viral, and many believe that it was created by Epic Games themselves. For this reason, many began asking: "Is SpongeBob coming to Fortnite?"

Sadly, while the concept is on point in every possible way, it was not sanctioned by Epic Games. This may change in the future, but for the moment, there is no official collaboration with SpongeBob in development. Nevertheless, the community is hopeful that Epic Games will take note of this and consider a crossover.

As showcased in the concept art, there would be cosmetics for every game mode. Since each of them will cost a certain amount of V-Bucks, it would be a win-win situation owing to the popularity of the character and the show. Here is what a few users had to say about the SpongeBob Outfit/Skin:

As seen in the comments, the community is eager for this concept to make it into the game. Many agree that SpongeBob would even be perfect for the LEGO mode. Furthermore, given that the game has Outfits/Skins of every kind, he would fit right into it effortlessly. There is even a dedicated Back Bling, Pickaxe, Emote, and Loading Screen that's featured in the concept.

