"Have my babies, Ninja": Fortnite star SypherPK reveals the reason behind his bizarre tweet

Fortnite is defined by the player community who play it and the streamers who create content around the game. Two such streamers who are one of the world's most influential pros are SypherPK and Ninja. They have a huge fan base, and their friendship dates back to the OG days.

Ninja and Sypher have teamed up to create fun content, host tourneys and troll each other in the game. The community gets excited whenever they stream together and enjoy the friendly banter on social media. However, their friendship got elevated to another level after SypherPK's recent tweet.

Fortnite star SypherPK reveals the reason behind his bizarre tweet

Recently, Fortnite star SypherPK made a tweet tagging Ninja, asking him to "have his babies". No matter how bizarre it sounds, the community quickly responded to the tweet by being weirded out with funny GIFs and some fantastic reactions. Fortnite pro Disc shared Ninja's meme face, which was one of the hilarious reactions.

SypherPK @SypherPK i got hacked i got hacked

A few minutes later, SypherPK commented on the tweet, clarifying that his account got "hacked", which is why the bizarre tweet. Now usually, when this happens, things get serious. But this tweet looked like an intentional troll towards Ninja, through which Sypher had to retaliate and pull back on the situation caused due to it.

The friendly banter between Ninja and SypherPK

Ninja and SypherPK have a history of trolling one another in the game. Friendly banter between the two pros keeps the spirit of the community high and makes the game more fun. Loopers usually pick up on these methods and fun trolls to try it on their players. These trolls are mostly played during the game, which causes a looper to get killed by their teammate.

On the other hand, Ninja trolls SypherPK for his actions and things that get him into trouble. A while ago, he trolled him about his content regarding Fortnite Female skins, which the community laughed about as another troll. Ninja did not hold back from roasting Sypher about the same.

In another tweet, Sypher casually jokes about him eliminating Ninja with one pump, where while emoting, Ninja left the game with perfect timing. This, in turn, made him turn into a troll, and Ninja couldn't escape the joke.

Also Read Article Continues below

While other pros in Fortnite engage in toxic behaviour, this banter between SypherPK and Ninja keeps the spirit of the game high and the community in a positive mood.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar