"He should've been a Drax Skin": Fortnite community reacts hilariously as player gets one-shot eliminated

The Fortnite community prides itself in its ability to find humor in moments and situations that would prove to be heartbreaking for most players. This is especially true in Chapter 5 Season 2, with Epic Games introducing many new and powerful elements to the game. Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/tquilas, where the player met their untimely demise in the blink of an eye.

In the Reddit clip, u/tquilas can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, adorned in the Aphrodite skin and navigating a top 20 situation. As they crouch-walked and made their way across the grassy landscapes, they were headshot-sniped from a distance, eliminating them instantly.

As the clip made its rounds within the Fortnite community, players couldn't help but joke about the jumpscare elimination witnessed by the player. Reddit user u/WangCommander made a reference to Drax from Infinity War joking about how if the player moved even slower, they would have been nearly invisible. Reddit user u/Chance-Fun-3169 further added to the joke, stating:

"He should've been a Drax Skin

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comment byu/tquilas from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the Fortnite community

Additionally, Reddit user u/YodaLikesSoda suggested the use of the John Cena skin to go with the Drax joke, dubbing them the invisible duo while Reddit user u/PIc-4-Mie-Haed joked about how the player should have consumed Zarg nuts.

Comments from the Fortnite community

However, among the jokes, Reddit users like u/NoShortsDon and u/ToxicNotToxinGurl420 had suggestions about how the player could've avoided their untimely demise, suggesting the use of a vehicle like a Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV to protect themselves. This prompted a discussion among other players, with Reddit users u/DifferentAnt, u/Luvs4theweak, and u/victorfresh suggesting ways to improve the use of vehicles even further.

Comments from the community

Players also discussed potential improvements that u/tquilas could implement into their gameplay to avoid this from happening again, with Reddit users u/terribleatlying and u/Riczo2 talking about how walking around slowly in the open in a populated area is not the best strategy.

How can players avoid being one-shot eliminated in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

With the Reaper Sniper Rifle still being a part of the loot pool in Chapter 5 Season 2 and the one-shot sniper rifle meta still looming large, players are very much prone to getting headshot sniped out of the blue. However, players can avoid being picked off by an enemy in the distance through certain ways.

This includes the use of vehicles during the later phases of a match, as it not only allows you to have constant mobility but also provides extra protection from headshot snipes. Additionally, with the new mobility items like the Wings of Icarus, you can constantly keep yourself on the move so that there's no window where an enemy has a clear shot at you.

While these strategies cannot guarantee that you will survive every encounter against a sniper-wielding enemy, they can surely help make things easier.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!