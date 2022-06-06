Henchman Bros return to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Before the Imagined Order guards were on the island, Fortnite players had to contend with henchmen from G.H.O.S.T. and S.H.A.D.O.W., two organizations that were battling for the island long before The Seven and the IO. The two organizations were always at odds with each other and would never be caught dead working together.

However, two henchmen, one from either organization, somehow became friends. Despite their organizations being at each other's throats, these two specific henchmen became the best of friends. After Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, they remained on the island but were not hostile to players.

Now, a new glitch has been uncovered that shows the two friends are hiding on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 island. Here's where they are and how to find them.

Where to find the Henchman Bros on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 island

There are a couple of secret locations in Chapter 3 Season 3 that have been discovered. First, the Reality Tree has a secret tunnel inside that puts players on top of the tree.

They will have access to several chests and materials as well as the opportunity to potentially climb higher on the branches. There is also an ascender that can take them back down to the ground.

The second, and arguably best, secret location is in the waterfall behind the Reality Tree. Many gamers believe all waterfalls should hide secrets in-game, and Epic Games obliged.

Players can walk through to access a large cave with several chests and materials. However, this secret location has another secret location inside it, with very few being able to get to it.

Behind the waterfall, there is a large brick item that blocks another walkway. This brick item has an insane amount of health (Tabor Hill's son claims it's five trillion). The only way to break it and access this hidden area inside a hidden area is with a cow catcher vehicle.

To get inside, though, players can't just drive through the waterfall. Their car will sink. Once Fortnite gamers have a car with a cow catcher mod applied, they need to be extra careful when entering.

Follow the steps as listed below to enter the waterfall:

Drivers should take their car around the left side of the tree, without ever entering the water

This will lead them to a small opening beside the waterfall, where they can enter the cave

They can then drive straight and break the brick item on the left, which opens a new pathway. They can then exit the car

Henchman glitch (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

Inside this new pathway are three formerly important characters: one alien and the two Henchman Bros. They're just hanging out inside there, with the alien playing with a Rubik's Cube and talking. The Henchmen are silent.

It is unclear exactly why they are on the island or why they are hidden. Some have theorized that it is a glitch, but it seems too well-placed to be one. Loopers should definitely visit the cave and uncover all the mysteries it has to offer.

