“Hey look dude, Tim”: Ninja and SypherPK “spot” TimTheTatman during a game of Fortnite, hilarity ensues

After a long hiatus, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has returned to Fortnite Season 6 to stream and play with Ali "SypherPK" Hassan. Fans love watching these two popular streamers go back and forth with their banter in Fortnite.

Things got more interesting when the duo spotted TimTheTatman in-game.

Hardcore Fortnite fans will never forget the friendly banter between SypherPK, Ninja, Dr.Lupo, Nickmercs, and TimTheTatman. These iconic streamers popularized the game by playing together for years. However, lately, SypherPK is the only one who plays Fortnite almost every day on stream.

Yeah man, was just watching Sypher and Ninja play duos. The Fortnite vibes are up :) — RJ (@rj81_) May 17, 2021

Hence, it is safe to say that Ninja's return to Fortnite to team up with his friend became an instant favorite within fans. The video became even funnier when Ninja spotted a trash bag in-game and said, "Hey look, there is Tim."

I could be wrong but it seems Sypher become Ninja in the sense that he's become the poster boy for Fortnite, doing many things for the game. @EpicGames doesn't care too much about giving some love to @SypherPK who's been playing for three years and still loves the game, loyalty — no 17 (@73b57y) April 21, 2021

The chat went crazy, and SypherPK joined in on the joke to roast their mutual friend, TimTheTatman.

Ninja returns to Fortnite to stream with SypherPK and spots TimTheTatman in-game

Ninja has been away from Fortnite for quite a long time. SypherPK mentioned at the start of the video that Ninja recently returned to the game and that he is learning all the new mechanics in Season 6. Their discussion revolved around the new elements added to the game, like crafting, hunting animals, and interacting with NPCs.

Ninja and SypherPK spot a trash bag and name it TimTheTatMan (Image via SypherPK, YouTube)

The discussion swiftly shifted to TimTheTatman when Ninja spotted a trash bag in-game. His quick-witted response compared the iconic Warzone streamer to a trash bag in Fortnite. This sort of banter is what fans love the most, and it isn't toxic either, as these streamers are close friends in real life.

You forget that Sypher is 24, and tim is 30. It becomes a lot harder to game the older you get. Not to mention tim is able to keep a 3.0 k/d. Also if you really want to go there, there are professionals on fortnite that are better than ninja even though they started after him. — SaborsDestiny (@SaborsDestiny) April 6, 2021

SypherPK agreed with Ninja and the banter described how TimTheTatman is a trash player at Fortnite. Ninja went on to mention that someone in his chat said that TimTheTatMan is looking extra skinny as a trash bag. Both Ninja and SypherPK burst into laughter after joking about their fellow Twitch streamer.

Fortnite misses you dude f the little stream snipers that drove u from the game wish u were like sypher fight them 4 the games integrity but u let them drive u away everyone is dissapointed — Happy Gamer (@HappyGa57558480) March 24, 2021

The video also features Ninja speaking about his current status after retiring from Valorant. He recently quit the competitive scene and has been streaming League Of Legends for almost 12-13 hours. Ninja mentions that he has been grinding as much as he can.

Couldn't be happier to see this. I love the gaming community and industry. https://t.co/t9wSXQw19E — Ninja (@Ninja) May 17, 2021

It is always a blessing to see iconic streamers like Ninja returning to the game. What makes it more interesting is the hilarious banter that ensues during these live streams. Fans have loved it since day one and have missed it in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

However, Ninja returning to Fortnite presses one major question - is he back for good, or will Ninja quit Fortnite again because of stream-snipers?

Fans will have to wait and see to find out more, but for now, Ninja has officially returned to Fortnite in Season 6.