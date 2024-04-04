"History repeats itself": Fortnite player gets their car stuck between two trees, community wants it memorialized

Fortnite has seen a ton of iconic and memorable moments throughout its lifetime, and Epic Games, always promoting community engagement within the game, has made efforts to recognize and memorialize these moments in the game itself. One such moment was shared in a recent Reddit clip by u/thecatmaster1982ph, where the player showcased a screenshot of their vehicle getting stuck between two trees.

The moment bore a striking resemblance to another from Fortnite's history where a player hilariously got their car stuck between two trees near the Rebel's Roost POI. The chance nature of the incident as well as the community's reaction to it led to Epic Games even paying tribute to that moment with a rusted car at that exact spot.

The moment shared by u/thecatmaster1982ph instantly reminded players of the iconic incident, and as many members of the Fortnite community got flashbacks to last season, Reddit user u/FazeVc simply exclaimed how:

"History repeats itself."

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit)

Other members of the community couldn't help but be reminded of the Rebel's Roost incident too, with Reddit user u/Master_Baiter_9675 expressing how players have witnessed this before. Meanwhile, u/The_Traveller__ joked about the repeating cycle of cars between trees, given how improbable they are.

Reddit user u/Username_ppxt, on the other hand, began questioning how players could reach out to Epic Games and request a second Easter egg similar to the previous one.

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit)

The jokes did not stop there, however, as Reddit user u/VelvetBestGirl hilariously suggested that if players constantly keep getting their cars stuck between trees, the Fortnite Chapter 5 map will be filled with memorials for all these cars by the time the chapter ends. Reddit user u/Chirssyball19 got in on the joke too, suggesting a weekly schedule for a car being added to the map as an Easter egg.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/mastermoxie explained why this is possible in the game, highlighting how it could be due to an object collision bug which essentially causes objects to be stuck in place despite being hit.

Will Epic Games add another broken-down car as an Easter egg in Fortnite?

The moment displayed by Reddit user u/thecatmaster1982ph is undoubtedly a funny gameplay instance just due to its sheer improbability, and the comments under the post highlight how players want another Easter egg in the game for this moment. So the question is would Epic Games actually do it?

The answer, unfortunately, seems to be no. While the moment is incredibly rare, it does harken back to a similar moment that took place just one season ago in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, it doesn't seem plausible that Epic Games would add a similar Easter egg again.

However, this is based on speculation, and who knows? Epic Games just might add in a memorial for u/thecatmaster1982ph, and even if they don't, the moment is sure to live in many players' memories.

