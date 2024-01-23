How to activate LEGO Fortnite PVP setting

In a long-awaited update from Epic Games for Chapter 5 Season 1, LEGO Fortnite players can now elevate their sandbox experience by utilizing the new PvP setting within their in-game worlds. The feature is being added to the game in the first update of Chapter 5 Season 1, after Epic Games' 40-day hiatus. The feature has boundless potential to bring a new dimension to the LEGO experience.

LEGO Fortnite has become one of the most beloved additions to the game in a long time. With the game mode's sandbox and experimental nature, it provides players with a ton of opportunities to bring their ideas to fruition. While the game mode has been serving as a dynamic landscape for players to explore, the prospect of being able to fight other players can provide more opportunities for a good time.

Activating the PVP Setting in LEGO Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

To activate PvP in their LEGO Fortnite world, players must enable the setting during the initial steps of the world creation process. Among the myriad of already available options that allow players to customize their worlds how they see fit, this new addition opens up a new realm of possibilities.

The feature will allow players to attack other players within their in-game world with weapons such as the Forest Axe, Longsword, or crossbows. This provides players with many avenues to even prank teammates with the new PvP combat raining down on them, turning the creative sandbox into an engaging yet still creative battlefield.

The LEGO Fortnite community reacts to the introduction of the new PvP setting

With the news of the new PvP setting spreading throughout the community, many expressed excitement for the new option. Many players see this addition as Epic Games' simple yet effective way to infuse more action into the many creative endeavors in the LEGO game mode, potentially turning players' worlds into arenas for PvP showdowns.

While most players are anticipating the addition of the PvP settings, there are also others who expressed their desire for more flexibility when it comes to the settings of their in-game settings. A common sentiment among many community members revolves around the ability to change world settings after the initial creation of their in-game world. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With the addition of the new PvP setting in LEGO Fortnite, players are sure to make the most of this exciting update, whether it be collaborating on massive building projects or engaging in intense battles with their friends.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!