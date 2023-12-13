How to craft and upgrade Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite will pose many challenging scenarios where players must use everything at their disposal to progress. Axes, shovels, and more are just a few tools players can use. The latter includes Forest Axe, which will be incredibly handy to not just break down environmental objects into resources but also combat various foes.

This guide details how players can craft the Forest Axe as well as upgrade it in LEGO Fortnite.

Players need raw materials to build the Forest Axe and Crafting Bench to upgrade it in LEGO Fortnite

Better benches allow creating better tools (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Like other aspects of the game, the Forest Axe comes in various tiers: Common (white), Uncommon (green), Epic (blue), and Rare (purple). To be able to craft it in the first place, players require a Crafting Bench. This Utility Station can be interacted with to both upgrade weapons as well as the Crafting Bench itself by investing resources like Knotwood, and more.

Players must have the following items to be able to create a Crafting bench in LEGO Fortnite: Wood (x3) and Granite (x5). Once it has been created, players can pick between different craftable categories: Tools, Weapons, Accessories, and Equipment. The Forest Axe (Common) is available to craft in exchange for the following materials: Wood (x5) and Granite (x2).

Now, how can players go about getting stronger versions of this base tool and even other upgrades? By simply upgrading their Crafting Bench. An Uncommon Crafting bench allows creating an Uncommon Forest Axe, a Rare Crafting Bench lets players craft the Rare Forest Axe, and so on.

Here are the cost requirements for each Crafting Bench tier in LEGO Fortnite:

Common Crafting Bench: Wood (x3) and Granite (x5)

Wood (x3) and Granite (x5) Uncommon Crafting Bench: Plank (x8) and Shell (x3)

Plank (x8) and Shell (x3) Rare Crafting Bench: Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15), Sand Claw (x6), and Sand Shell (x3)

Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15), Sand Claw (x6), and Sand Shell (x3) Epic Crafting Bench: Copper Bar (x15), Obsidian Slab (x25), Brute Scale (x1)

Players will need to farm a fair bit for all these items (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Simply interact with the bench, highlight the item, and craft it. Each Crafting Bench tier will allow players to create the Forest Axe of the same rarity:

Common Forest Axe: Wood (x5) and Granite (x2)

Wood (x5) and Granite (x2) Uncommon Forest Axe: Bone (x3) and Wooden Rod (x3)

Bone (x3) and Wooden Rod (x3) Rare Forest Axe: Cut Amber (x5) and Knotroot Rod (x3)

Cut Amber (x5) and Knotroot Rod (x3) Epic Forest Axe: Copper Bar (x3) and Knotroot Rod (x3)

As expected, each higher iteration of the Forest Axe is more powerful and durable than the last. This should allow players to harvest rarer materials to get different resources.

Players will need a significant number of ingredients to upgrade their bench first, so we recommend going with the flow and upgrading tools alongside the bench as they progress through LEGO Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!