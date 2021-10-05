How to bounce three times on tires without touching the ground in Fortnite Season 8

One Fortnite challenge in Chapter 2 Season 8 instructs players to bounce on tires three consecutive times without touching the ground. This is just one of the many side quests players can complete that differ from the Punchcard quests that act as the weekly quests for this season.

RutgerK @RutgerK_ 🐦 NPC #11 RAVEN - Location + Punchcard Guide🐦▶️ youtu.be/nZcSa8b_-eU Next tuesday (Oct. 5th) we will have 2 NEW NPC + Punchards in #Fortnite ! One of them is NPC #11 Raven! Let me show you where to go and how to complete the punchcard for 150,000 XP! 🐦 NPC #11 RAVEN - Location + Punchcard Guide🐦▶️ youtu.be/nZcSa8b_-eUNext tuesday (Oct. 5th) we will have 2 NEW NPC + Punchards in #Fortnite! One of them is NPC #11 Raven! Let me show you where to go and how to complete the punchcard for 150,000 XP!

Punchcard quests are initiated by finding specific NPCs across the map who then give players a checklist of tasks to complete for some XP. But if Fortnite players want to grab a quick boost of experience aside from Punchcard quests, they can complete this challenge instead.

Where to bounce on tires in Fortnite's Season 8

It seems that any stack of tires will suffice for this challenge, but the easiest one to travel to sits to the west of Steamy Stacks and to the north of the Orchard in the Cube zone. Head to the lawnmower race track near the top part of the area's curve to find a big stack of tires to jump on.

This challenge offers a massive reward for a task that takes mere seconds to complete. After Fortnite players manage to jump on a stack of tires three times without touching the ground, they'll earn a whopping 30,000 XP.

The most difficult thing about this challenge may be avoiding other players in order to complete it. Bouncing on the tires three times isn't that hard, it just takes a little movement control to not fall to the ground. However, when players leap into the air out in the open, they draw heaps of attention that may lure enemies in for a quick kill.

Watch out for where other players drop and keep an eye out for danger before jumping on the tires. Tires also make noises when bounced on, so that's another element that could drive enemies towards them. Take note that all Fortnite players could be trying to complete this challenge at the same time.

These quests are easy ways to jump forward in Fortnite's Battle Pass for Season 8. Drop in to complete these challenges with minimal effort and score the rewards.

