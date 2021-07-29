How to build structures in Fortnite Season 7

It would seem that looking for hideout locations in Fortnite is nowhere near enough to prepare for the worst case scenario. In order for it to truly become a decent hideout, the location must be made impenetrable, or at the very least be able to resist the storm.

Judging by the looks of Hayseed's own defensive structures around his house, it's clear that he's in dire need of some help - and major redecoration. Nonetheless, he's enthusiastic about getting the hideouts up to speed and fortifying them to withstand intruders.

Rather than do it himself, he's looking for strong volunteers to do the job for him. However, he's not confident that loopers are up to the task. So, to get ready to fortify the hideouts, Hayseed is tasking players with practicing how to build structures in order to get better.

To ensure that loopers are willing to partake in this exercise, players who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points, and will undoubtedly be better builders as well.

How to complete the "Build structures" Fortnite Week 8 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players will need to use resources to build 25 structures. Players can choose between the four building types - walls, floors, roofs and stairs, and construct them out of either wood, stone or metal.

Players must simply place down structures in order for them to count toward the challenge's progression and ultimate completion. Experienced players looking to complete this challenge in a fun way can opt to build creative structures like hearts and defensive forts.

This challenge is a great way to get new players who normally don't build accustomed to the building mechanics of the game, and in time, hopefully learn and master the art of box fighting, as it is undoubtedly an essential skill for players to pick up.

In addition to box fighting, getting good at building in general is half the battle won during a Fortnite match. It can be used offensively, defensively and even to traverse tricky terrain when the need arises.

