How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription in Chapter 5

While Fortnite Crew is a lucrative subscription service for players, there may be some who are looking to cancel it. This can be done on both consoles and PCs, so players need not fret about the platform. Post-cancellation, your membership will remain until the end of the current billing period. Furthermore, you can also choose to resubscribe later in the future after canceling if you like the offerings of a particular month.

Today's guide provides a comprehensive look at how to cancel a Fortnite Crew subscription in Chapter 5.

How can players cancel a Fortnite Crew subscription?

We will note down the cancelation process for different platforms below.

Epic Games / PC

This cancels any subscription purchased on PC or Android.

Go to your Epic Games account website and sign in.

Click on the subscriptions on the left and then select the Cog option on the top right.

You will get the Cancel Subscription option. Select that and follow the on-screen prompts.

PlayStation

This cancels any subscription purchased on PS.

PS5

On your console, go to Settings and then Users and Accounts.

From there, go to Accounts, Payment and Subscriptions, and then Game and App Services.

Select Fortnite from the options given.

Select Fortnite Crew and click on the Turn Off Auto-Renew option. You will be notified when the current membership will expire.

PS4

On your console, go to Settings and then Account Management.

Go ahead to Account Information and then Services List.

Choose the game, find the subscription, and then hit Turn Off Auto-Renew.

PlayStation Network

Go to the PlayStation store and sign in to your account.

Go to Subscriptions Management and select Turn Off Auto-Renew.

Xbox

Similar to PlayStation, the subscription can also be canceled from the website. On the console:

On your console, select the Settings option.

Move to Account and then Subscription.

You will notice the subscription in question. Click on Manage and turn it off.

Nintendo Switch

The subscription can be canceled through a web browser by visiting the official website. On the console:

On your console, select the Home button and go to the Eshop.

Click on your account icon that is on the top right.

Choose Subscriptions, the Fortnite Cew subscription, and then select Turn Off Automatic Renewal.

Mobile devices

On mobile devices, you can either cancel your subscription from the Epic Games website or through the in-game Store if you have subscribed from there. For example, Samsung devices will find the option in the Galaxy Store under Subscriptions.

Epic Games has also confirmed that the cosmetics and awards you have received from the Crew subscription will still be in your account even if you cancel your subscription. This includes Battle Passes, V-Bucks, and Crew Packs.

