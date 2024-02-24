To catch Blue Flopper in LEGO Fortnite, you must be on the game's latest version (v28.30). The Gone Fishin’ update added a ton of new features, with fishing being one of the biggest of the lot. LEGO Fortnite has many types of fish, and the Blue Flopper can be a tough nut to crack.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch Blue Flopper in LEGO Fortnite, including the locations and the time of day you should look for it.

How to catch Blue Flopper in LEGO Fortnite’s Gone Fishin’ update

Catching fish in the game (Image via Epic Games)

It is hard to catch Blue Flopper in LEGO Fortnite, given that it is most likely the rarest fish in the game besides the legendaries. People have claimed to have encountered as few as two Blue Flopper over three to four hours of fishing.

Use a Common Fishing Rod to catch Blue Flopper in LEGO Fortnite. However, it's advisable to use a higher-tier rod if you have one to improve your gameplay and make catching fish much easier.

Blue Flopper location in LEGO Fortnite

This variety of fish can be found in the Deep Water areas of the map. Ideally, look for it in the ocean. The depth of the water makes a big difference in the type of fish you can find while fishing.

Since Blue Floppers are hard to come by, this location makes the most sense and increases your chances of catching one.

Besides the depth of the water, there aren’t any other criteria determining the spawn rate of this fish variety. Crucially, fish for them at dawn, as this is when they spawn the most. You can do so under any weather conditions as long as you're fishing in the Deep Water biome.

Although Blue Floppers have a Common rarity, they are not a very common occurrence, making them one of the hardest to catch in this game.

Types of fish in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Once you are at the desired location, follow these steps:

Bring your highest-quality Fishing Rod to catch this fish. An Epic rarity rod is the one you should keep on you. If you don't have one, craft it in the Crafting Bench.

Use a Bait Bucket for this catch to improve your chances of catching a Blue Flopper.

Aim your rod at the deep area of the water, swing it, and wait for something to latch on.

If you are lucky, it won’t take long to catch this variant of Flopper. Since they are quite difficult to come by, you might need to wait a while till you catch Blue Flopper in LEGO Fortnite.

If you are new and don’t know how to get a good-quality rod, here's how you can craft Fishing Rods in LEGO Fortnite.

Also, check out our article on making Bait Buckets in this game for help on your fishing adventures.

