You can now catch Blue Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite along with 14 other variants of fish after the new V28.30 Gone Fishin’ update added fishing to the game. LEGO Fortnite received a lot of new gear and materials, most of which cater to fishing or activities related to the same.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch Blue Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite, including the location, time of day for the best spawns, and more.

How to catch Blue Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite’s latest update

The Blue Slurpfish variant of fish can be found in the Grasslands region of the map. This type is best caught in flowing water. You might be able to catch it in deep, still water, but we have found out that Blue Slurpfish spawn more in flowing water. So, a stream would be the best place to look for this variety.

You can also throw an Epic Bait Bucket in still water to try your luck at catching a Blue Slurpfish. For both locations, it is advisable to use an Epic Fishing Rod to reel in your catch. Like most other items in LEGO Fortnite, gears of Epic rarity often bring in better results.

Crafting an Epic Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite

You will need the following items to craft an Epic Fishing Rod in this game:

Four Frostpine Rod

Two Drawstring

Three Heavy Wool Thread

Three Arctic Claw

Once you have the Epic Fishing Rod, you can catch Blue Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite in a flowing body of water or a still location with an Epic Bait Bucket. The time of the day does not play any role, as you can catch this fish variant whenever you want.

What can you do with Blue Slurpfish after catching it in LEGO Fortnite?

Once you catch Blue Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite and add it to your inventory, you will unlock the Slurp Juice recipe. You can use the Blue Slurpfish to make Slurp Juice using the Juicer in your base.

All types of fish in LEGO Fortnite

Besides the Blue Slurpfish, there are 14 other species of fish have made their way into the game with the latest V28.30 Gone Fishin’ update:

Blue Flopper

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Green Flopper

Orange Flopper

Purple Slurpfish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Vendetta Flopper

Yellow Slurpfish

Out of all these, the Vendetta Flopper is the rarest, and it can take you a lot of grinding to find this creature in the waters of LEGO Fortnite.

If you want to acquire this fish, feel free to check out our guide on how to catch a Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite.

