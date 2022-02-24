How to catch a zipline using Spider-Man's Bouncers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Daily Bugle made its debut in Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. This iconic location from the comics is part of the Spider-Man collaboration and numerous teasers of characters can be found within.

However, what makes this POI (point of interest) special are the numerous ziplines and Spider-Man Bouncers that offer unparalleled mobility within the area. Since it sits inside a crater, these items help players move about and cover the verticality with ease.

Use Spider-Man's Bouncers and grab a Zipline to earn XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

In Week 12 of Chapter 3 Season 1, the developers are tasking players with getting some airtime using the Spider-Man's Bouncers. Additionally, if they're able to catch a zipline in the process, they'll earn 25,000 experience points.

How to use Spider-Man's Bouncers to catch a zipline in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Catching a zipline is not a difficult task in-game. However, having to bounce off Spider-Man's Bouncer to achieve the same can be a bit challenging. Here are the steps you need to follow in order to complete the task:

Land at the Daily Bugle or nearby landmarks.

Gear up and get shields to full.

Secure the area and ensure that no opponents are nearby.

Find a Spider-Man's Bouncer that is close to a zipline.

Adjust position on the Bouncer before leaping towards the zipline.

Grab the zipline in mid-air to complete the task.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Is it worth landing at the Daily Bugle in Fortnite Chapter 3?

When the Daily Bugle was first introduced to the game, it was a hot-drop location. Loopers would fight to secure the area and the player that managed to maintain high ground usually emerged as the victor.

However, with Tilted Towers back in the game and the more-recently-added Covert Cavern, the Daily Bugle sees a lot less action these days. While the drop location isn't entirely devoid of life, most players can easily land for good loot.

Circling back to the question of whether it is worth landing here, the answer is yes. There are 45 chests within the main area, with many more on the outskirts. In addition to chests, there are 144 floor loot spots and 34 ammo boxes.

In theory, there's enough supplies in this one location for multiple squads of four players. This being the case, as a solo player or duos team, there's more loot here than can be carried. To add a cherry on top, the location also features a Bounty Board, Reboot Van, and even two vending machines.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee