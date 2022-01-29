8 Fortnite landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 that pros go to (& why you should too)

Dropping in the proper spot in a Fortnite match can set a player up for the rest of the game. High loot quality, a central location, and a great traveling path can result from a wise location to start the game.

There are many locations that professional players are sticking to as if their life depended on it. They don't drop in these places for no reason, so here's why these named locations are currently the option of choice from high-tier players.

Best drop spots in Fortnite in Chapter 3 according to the pros

1) Camp Cuddle

Image via Epic Games

In Fortnite cups, multiple duos land here almost every single time. There are tons of chests around for good loot, several NPCs in or within shouting distance of the named location, and there is a massive river system that opens into the rest of the map for a quick start to a loot path.

Pheonix @pheonixisgaylol @FortniteGame i cant wait to drop camp cuddle bro @FortniteGame i cant wait to drop camp cuddle bro

2) Rocky Reels

Image via Epic Games

Like Camp Cuddle, this is another favorite of professional players in recent weeks of Chapter 3. Rocky Reels might be a bit small for multiple teams to loot, but it provides a good start with its central location and various vehicles nearby for an easy route to other locations depending on the storm circle.

3) Logjam Lumberyard

Image via Epic Games

This Fortnite location has one of the highest resource pools in the game, with all wood stacks lying everywhere. This is a popular spot with plenty of chests and other named locations around it for a second stop.

4) The Daily Bugle

Image via Epic Games

Just like Tilted Towers, a location on this list as well, The Daily Bugle has massive buildings with tons of loot, meaning the victors of these areas can walk outset for the end game in most matches. Additionally, there are multiple NPCs nearby, along with Spider-Man's web-shooters.

5) Chonker's Speedway

Image via Epic Games

Likely for the massive amounts of vehicles stashed here, pro players are dropping here in droves. There's enough loot to support a squad and plenty of places to head afterward, like Condo Canyon.

6) Tilted Towers

Image via Epic Games

The prodigal son of Fortnite is back in the game and is seeing plenty of traffic for its previous reasons: it has a good loot and a lot of it. Dozens of chests lay here for any number of players on a team, and it's back in the center of the map.

7) The Joneses

Image via Epic Games

With plenty of structures that house large piles of loot and lots of animals to hunt, pro players love this spot. There's tons of cover as well, so if a Fortnite player gets into a fight early, they can use the high ground to their advantage.

8) Sanctuary

Image via Epic Games

Also Read Article Continues below

The southern part of The Daily Bugle, all the way down to the northern edge of the Joneses, sees almost as much foot traffic as any other half of the map. Chests, NPCs, materials, and even a vault awaits players who want a jump start in their Fortnite match.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha