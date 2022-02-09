How to check your purchase history in Fortnite 

There is rarely anyone hooked to Fortnite who has yet to purchase any skin or other in-game items. The developers have a fantastic design team that works diligently to release some of the most iconic cosmetics in the game.

Gamers make it a point to spend V-Bucks to get these in-game items and customize their characters accordingly. They purchase several things in an attempt to do so, and some even exhaust their inventory space.

Having a detailed purchase history will not only help gamers spend their V-Bucks wisely but also prevent them from going overboard and purchasing unnecessary items. This article will reveal how gamers can check their purchase history in Fortnite.

Steps to check Fortnite purchases

Checking all the purchases made in Fortnite is simple. Gamers can do this without wasting much time. However, they need to understand that it cannot be accessed from the game.

The steps to check Fortnite purchases are listed below:

Step 1- Open the official Epic Games Store through a web browser.

Step 2- Once on the official website, log in to their account.

Step 3- After logging in, gamers should navigate to the "Transaction" tab.

Clicking on this tab will reveal all the transactions and purchases the gamer has completed in the game.

It should be noted that this method is applicable for gamers who play the game on their PCs. Gamers with Nintendo Switch will need to visit the Nintendo Switch eShop, and for PlayStation consoles, they need to go to the PlayStation Network.

Can gamers refund items that are no longer required?

One of the greatest concerns among gamers regarding purchases is whether unwanted items can be refunded or not. It is quite certain that some cosmetics will lose their value with time. Therefore, returning them and getting their amounts seems fair for loopers.

Epic Games offers gamers three Refund Tokens that can be used to return items and get the requisite V-Bucks added to their accounts. However, players cannot get more than three tickets. Only the developers control the release of Refund Tickets, and getting more than three tickets is practically impossible.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar