How to claim the free Bearallel universe loading screen in Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games has a habit of handing out freebies at times in Fortnite. This time, they're handing out a free loading screen known as the Bearallel Universe. However, this gift is only applicable to individuals who have subscribed to Fortnite Crew.

Fortnite Crew is a subscription-based service for the Fortnite community. As part of this service, players receive 1000 V-Bucks and a free monthly skin to keep for as long as they play the game.

Fortnite fans receive the Bearallel Universe loading screen for free

Players who have subscribed to Fortnite Crew for this month will receive free rewards every Tuesday. This promotion is valid for May for now. There are chances of this promotion being carried over into the upcoming months as well.

Well that's lame. I wanted actual cosmetics or fuck, more v-bucks, not a loading screen. Fortnite thinks loading screens are seen as big bonuses in bundles and such when they aren't. At all. They're most of the time lame — Bop It, Twist It, Pump it (@BoppersBopping) May 4, 2021

The Bearallel Universe loading screen has an exciting design. It mainly focuses on the Cuddle Team Leader. In one half of the loading screen, the Team Leader is seen being drawn into a rift. In the other half, on a ledge overlooking a city.

Yes cause we were promised bonuses during Tuesdays in May. They got our hopes up and then give us the game's most useless item as a 'bonus' — Bop It, Twist It, Pump it (@BoppersBopping) May 4, 2021

sick loading screen but like

lame reward lol — finn 💿 (@FinnTheCoookie) May 4, 2021

This looks incredible

One of, if not the best 2D loading screen art we've gotten yet — Rift (@RiftyDraws) May 4, 2021

The city in the video looks colorful and has a neon-like glow to it. There's a cow on the loading screen, along with an animated version of the Fox Clan logo. This is just the first Tuesday of the month. With three more Tuesdays to go, fans feel that this will definitely build-up to something.

I actually like this alot, I see alot of people are complaining. Look, epic never forced you to get fortnite crew, they give you so much, when they said bonuses they didn't say it would be a skin or vbucks. Be grateful they are even giving extra in top of what they already gave. — ❤️ Trash 🖤 (@ItsMeTrash08) May 4, 2021

On the other hand, some fans were disappointed with this freebie. They went on to say that they were expecting some skin or some V-Bucks instead of the loading screen. Despite the interesting artwork, some people in the community labeled this screen as "lame."

Ok so whats this mean storyline related? I can see the foundations symbol on the banner, and theres alot of neo vibes going on but is cuddle team leader... not technically on the island anymore? She rifted to the seven? — Its_Truffle (@ItsDarkClover) May 4, 2021

Only a loading screen. Very low — StarkesHolz (@metalMarvin) May 4, 2021

I will test it out myself as I will be purchasing the Crew Pack after the 9th so that I get Season 7 for free so stay tooned! pic.twitter.com/ybxK6tojRa — Spiral Domination (@Spiral_Dominion) May 5, 2021

As per a particular fan, players may or may not receive this weekly reward if they sign up later. As per the email from Epic Games, players are requested to sign up as soon as possible if they want to claim these rewards.