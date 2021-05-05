How to claim the free Bearallel universe loading screen in Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games has a habit of handing out freebies at times in Fortnite. This time, they're handing out a free loading screen known as the Bearallel Universe. However, this gift is only applicable to individuals who have subscribed to Fortnite Crew.
Fortnite Crew is a subscription-based service for the Fortnite community. As part of this service, players receive 1000 V-Bucks and a free monthly skin to keep for as long as they play the game.
Fortnite fans receive the Bearallel Universe loading screen for free
Players who have subscribed to Fortnite Crew for this month will receive free rewards every Tuesday. This promotion is valid for May for now. There are chances of this promotion being carried over into the upcoming months as well.
The Bearallel Universe loading screen has an exciting design. It mainly focuses on the Cuddle Team Leader. In one half of the loading screen, the Team Leader is seen being drawn into a rift. In the other half, on a ledge overlooking a city.
The city in the video looks colorful and has a neon-like glow to it. There's a cow on the loading screen, along with an animated version of the Fox Clan logo. This is just the first Tuesday of the month. With three more Tuesdays to go, fans feel that this will definitely build-up to something.
On the other hand, some fans were disappointed with this freebie. They went on to say that they were expecting some skin or some V-Bucks instead of the loading screen. Despite the interesting artwork, some people in the community labeled this screen as "lame."
As per a particular fan, players may or may not receive this weekly reward if they sign up later. As per the email from Epic Games, players are requested to sign up as soon as possible if they want to claim these rewards.