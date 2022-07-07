How to collect floating rings near Reality Falls in Fortnite

Fortnite has entered week five of the latest season. With that comes a selection of new challenges.

The quest to collect floating rings has once again made its way into the game, and this time it's near Reality Falls. Players can drop by the POI and start collecting rings found hovering around.

Yesterday, Fortnite received its second major overhaul of the season. The latest v21.20 update has added a new weapon to the spray meta and has finally thrown the doors open to the much anticipated Indiana Jones challenge.

Besides these, the developer has fixed a plethora of device and game issues.

Although some challenges are recurring, others are new and pertain to the latest additions in the game. Week Five Seasonal Quests offer a reward of 135,000 XP in total.

The floating ring challenge requires users to collect five such rings for 15,000 XP.

Blue floating rings found around Reality Falls in Fortnite

Chapter 3 Season 3 brought a new Reality Falls biome to the map. This major POI contains two other POIs: Reality Falls and Reality Tree.

Earlier, it was speculated that these places would play a pivotal role in the lore. Now that the season has covered more than 25% of its spell, the speculations are turning out to be true.

The Reality Falls biome is undoubtedly the most attractive POI of the season. Given its popularity and importance in the game, it seems natural for the place to host weekly seasonal challenges.

The floating ring challenge is nothing new, and most OG gamers are aware of the dynamics of the challenge.

For the new entrants, here's a refresher. The challenge is to collect a certain number of rings that spawn at different locations in a particular area.

Fortnite loopers are required to collect all of these to complete the challenge. The rings primarily spawn at a height where they can be found floating. At times, they also generate atop structures.

Though the challenge is relatively easy, the location can be an impediment to completing the challenge. Many players land at Reality Falls, so the task becomes somewhat sweaty.

The most straightforward approach to the challenge is to land at the POI and recce the area to locate all the floating rings. They always spawn in the same place.

(Note: The video is for illustration purposes only)

Upon locating all the rings, Fortnite users should enter a new match to start collecting them. Since it is a hot drop area, they should first aim for rings that can be easily collected by landing upon them.

Next, Fortnite loopers must harvest the building material and collect the remaining rings. They should avoid dropping into the POI to avoid early eliminations.

Instead, they should drop at a crowded location nearby and only approach Reality Falls once a substantial number of gamers have been eliminated. It is hard to complete the challenge in a single attempt, so they should plan ahead of time and couple a more manageable challenge with it.

Seasoned Fortnite veterans shouldn't face problems completing this task in a single attempt.

