How to complete the "Damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing" Week 8 Challenge in Fortnite Season 6

Perhaps one of the most difficult Fortnite Season 6 Week 8 Challenges is to damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing. Now, while this may not be a difficult task for veteran players, newcomers and non-sweats will have a tough time completing this challenge.

Given the time it takes between landing and finding a weapon, it will take a lot of luck and skill to get off a few shots to damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing. Upon completion, players will receive 24,000 experience points as a reward.

The best option for players will be to use the harvesting tool to damage opponents as they land. However, even this may not be feasible, as it's highly unlikely that players will land that close to each other.

So the question that remains is how do players damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing.

Best drops locations for players to complete the week 8 challenge "Damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing" in Fortnite Season 6

As mentioned above, while there are ways to easily complete this week 8 challenge, it won't be enjoyable for most players. Nevertheless, here are a few ways by which players can damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing.

#1 - Hot Drops

Despite this being the hardest way to complete this week 8 challenge, this is also the fastest way to do it. Hot dropping into a high-tier loot zone is a sure-shot way to encounter opponents.

Keep in mind that others may also be trying to complete the challenge, which will work in favor of both parties, as both players can damage each other within 10 seconds before either or both get eliminated. These are currently some of the best hot drop locations in-game.

The Spire

Lazy Lake

Retail Row

Boney Burbs

Sweaty Sands

Catty Corner

Alternatively, a good method would also be to jump off the battle bus early and follow the general direction in which a bunch of players are dropping. Doing this challenge in solo mode would be best.

#2 - Shadow Drops

Unlike performing a hot drop, the goal here will be to land near players who have already landed and sneakily attack them. While it may be harder to damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing using this method, the odds of surviving after the attack are higher.

While there is no perfect drop location for this, landing behind an unsuspecting player would probably work best. Remember that to complete the "Damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing" week 8 challenge, players just need to land a hit on an opponent once; there is no need to continue the engagement if not required.

