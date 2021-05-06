How to complete the "Destroy Structures with Fire" Week 8 Challenge in Fortnite Season 6

For players who have fancied being a pyrotechnician, here's a chance to make it big by completing the "Destroy Structures with Fire" Week 8 Challenge in Fortnite Season 6. This Week 8 challenge can be repeated five times and will give players a total of 1,33,000 experience points upon completion, which is a lot.

Here are this week's challenges, they go live in 2 hours from now! (I'll split this image into 2 images next week to have better zoom-in quality on the map) pic.twitter.com/eje2se0tSJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 6, 2021

However, the challenge will not be easy as players will need to gather a few items before they can destroy structures with fire.

There are three main ways by which players can achieve this, namely:

Using a Primal Flame Bow

Igniting a Gas Canister

Using FIreflies

While all these methods are feasible even for novices, gathering or finding the items needed may not be that easy. Having said that, given the vastness of the island, coming across these items will not be impossible for players.

Now, here are the best methods to complete the "Destroy Structures with Fire" week 8 challenge.

Ways to complete Fortnite Season 6 Week 8 Challenge "Destroy Structures with Fire"

#1 - Using a Primal Flame Bow

Perhaps the hardest method but probably the most rewarding. Players need to craft a Primal Flame Box before attempting this challenge.

To craft the bow, players will need:

Primal Bow x 1

Gas Canister x 1 Or Firefly Jar x 1

Once the bow has been crafted, players can destroy structures with fire from a safe distance and avoid getting caught up in the flames. Keep in mind that this method is very time-consuming as players will have to craft the weapon to attempt the challenge.

Also Read: Raz's Explosive Bow vs Unstable Bow - Which is the best bow in Fortnite Season 6?

#2 - Using FIreflies

Fireflies are found in abundance in Fortnite. They can be found in the shadow of trees or near small bodies of water. They are perhaps the fastest way to complete the "Destroy Structures with Fire" week 8 challenge.

A few good locations to find them are:

Weeping Woods

Holly Hedges

Slurpy Swamp

Scenic Spot

West of Lazy Lake

Players are guaranteed to find fireflies at these locations, though they can be hard to spot for the untrained eye.

To use fireflies to complete the "Destroy Structures with Fire" week 8 challenge, all players have to do is simply equip the item and lob it at structures. Despite it having less range than the Primal Flame Bow, using this item is the easiest way to complete the challenge.

Also Read: Fortnite Redditor wins the community over with new "Fire Fight" LTM concept

#3 - Gas Canister

Gas canisters are found abundantly throughout the island; however, there is a downside to using these to complete the "Destroy Structures with Fire" week 8 challenge. Unlike the fireflies or the Primal Flame Bow, players have to either hit the canister to ignite it or shoot it from a safe distance.

The canister has to be placed close to the structure for it to be affected. It's advisable to avoid this method if possible, as there is a chance of a mishap happening.

A few locations to find them are:

Retail Row

Lazy Lake

Pleasant Park

Holly Hedges

Sweaty Sands

Watch the video here for more information:

Also Read: Fortnite Week 8 Challenges - Full list and how to complete them