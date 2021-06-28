How to complete Fortnite Freaky Flights X-4 Stormwing challenges

The Fortnite Freaky Flights challenges are live, and before entering headfirst into unfamiliar territories, it would be a good idea to understand how this creative LTM works.

First up, unlike the previous two LTMs, Freaky Flights focuses on aerial combat. Players must hop onto their X-4 Stormwings and take to the skies. For new players, this may get a bit disorientating or confusing.

However, for Fortnite veterans who have been around for a while, the X-4 Stormwing should feel like home.

Another critical aspect to keep in mind is that landing in the water will result in an instant elimination. Therefore, players should stay clear of the water at all costs and either remain in the X-4 Stormwing or their team's battleship.

While gamers can indeed move about freely, landing on an enemy's battleship for close-quarters combat is not always the best idea, given that it won't be easy making it that far in the first place. Keeping to the skies is the best way to win.

With the basics explained, it's time to break down each challenge and discuss the easiest way to complete each of them.

Completing all Fortnite Freaky Flights X-4 Stormwing challenges

In total, players can complete three challenges, not just for XP and rewards, but also to progress further along with the final Cosmic Summer challenge reward.

Here is the list of challenges:

Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights - 0/5,000 (20,000 XP)

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights - 0/50 (20,000 XP)

Eliminate players while in an X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights - 0/25 (30,000 XP)

1) Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights - 0/5,000 (20,000 XP)

Traveling this distance in Fortnite shouldn't be hard at all. Given that players will spend a lot of their time flying about, this challenge will practically complete itself during gameplay.

2) Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights - 0/50 (20,000 XP)

Eliminating players in the Fortnite Freaky Flights X-4 Stormwing challenge will provide coins as a reward, which can be used to buy ammo and guns during gameplay,

An excellent way to finish the "Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights" challenge will be to spam buy ammunition from the vending machines.

3) Eliminate players while in an X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights - 0/25 (30,000 XP)

Players will need to gear up for some intense dog fights in the sky. Eliminating players on the ground or in mid-air will further progress this challenge. A bit of steady aim and timing will be needed to complete this task.

