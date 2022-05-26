How to damage opponents with a Light Machine Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3

LMGs are "OG" weapons in Fortnite. They were reintroduced to the loot pool in Chapter 3 Season 2, and have helped the "spray-and-pray" meta grow. Although they aren't very accurate, they can be used to mow down builds, structures, and just about anything else that has a large surface area.

With the season coming to an end, the weapon is likely to be vaulted soon and will not be seen for a while. If that is the case, it makes sense that the developers are tasking players with using the weapon one last time.

Inflict 500 damage with LMG to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

The task at hand is not the most challenging. All Loopers have to do is inflict 500 damage upon opponents with a Light Machine Gun. Since the challenge can be completed over the course of several matches, there's no rush to do it in one round. Upon completion, 20,000 experience points will be rewarded as well.

Become an expert in using the LMG during battle in Fortnite Chapter 3

On the surface, the challenge is simple. Players just need to find an LMG and shoot opponents in Fortnite. Once a total of 500 damage has been inflicted, the challenge will be completed. However, things aren't as easy as they seem.

For starters, LMGs start losing accuracy the further away they are from the target. While this problem can be solved by shooting from close range, opponents will be able to inflict damage as well. If they use guns with higher accuracy, they are bound to win the fight.

The trade-off between large magazines for accuracy/stability can get a bit frustrating. Thankfully, spraying targets does work due to the overwhelming number of bullets. Here's a possible way to complete the challenge in a single match.

Land at a relatively safe zone in and around The Collider.

Gear up and secure a Light Machine Gun, shields, and a lot of ammunition.

Find a good camping spot on high ground overlooking the Doomsday Device.

Wait for a group of targets to engage each other and begin spraying bullets.

While this is not the fastest way to complete the task, it beats having to walk around with an LMG hoping to defeat an opponent in battle. Furthermore, by sustaining fire, the accuracy and stability of the weapon improve a bit. This will make it easier to land more shots on target

Things to remember while using a Light Machine Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3

The better the LMG in Fortnite, the better the overall combat performance. Therefore, players attempting this challenge should try and find the best LMG that they can. Since it's the end of the season, spending Gold Bars to upgrade one is not a bad idea either. It's better to spend it than lose out since it doesn't carry over.

Furthermore, while reloading an LMG, players should stay behind cover or find a blind spot. Given that the process takes 4.4 seconds in the lowest tier and 3.6 in the highest, it'll take some time before being able to spray-and-pray again.

