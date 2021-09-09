How to damage opponents while in a vehicle in Fortnite (Week 14 Challenge)

The Fortnite NPC, known as Riot, has always had a reputation for being a troublemaker but has kept a low profile so far. With IO guards abandoning their satellite bases and aliens focused on abducting Corny Complex, Riot wants to have a little fun.

He wants players to partake in the unfolding chaos by shooting at anything that moves while in a vehicle. IO, aliens, and even players, everyone is fair game. Those willing to join in his madness and complete the task at hand will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points.

How to complete the "Damage opponents while in a vehicle" Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenge

Players will have to damage their opponents while in a vehicle. A total of 150 damage has to be dealt. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

While the challenge isn't particularly hard, landing shots on opponents from a moving vehicle is harder than it sounds. Since rocket launchers are not easy to come by, players may need several attempts to complete this challenge. Despite the task being tricky, players can attempt to finish it in a few ways.

1) Throwables

An easy way to score some damage from a moving vehicle in Fortnite is throwing grenades or firefly jars at opponents. One causes area damage, while the other causes a fire to spread.

Both are equally devastating and will definitely cause some amount of damage to opponents if they get hit. While this method isn't the best one out there, it's by far the easiest.

2) Spray and pray

Instead of using throwables, players can even use normal weapons to land hits on targets. Given the vehicle's speed that players will have to maintain to avoid taking damage, landing shots will be difficult but not impossible.

3) Alien saucers

For this to work, players can either use the cannon on the alien saucer or stand on top of the saucer and shoot. While this is the most entertaining method to complete this task, saucers are vulnerable to railguns and can be knocked out easily

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenges will go live on September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

