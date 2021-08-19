How to deal damage in alien biomes in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 11 challenges)

The Fortnite NPC known only as Special Forces is once again wanting to test players' mettle in battle. However, rather than simply asking loopers to shoot at stuff to prove their skills, he now wants them to shoot at opponents and deal damage to them in alien biomes.

Apparently, he's inquisitive as to whether or not bullets work in anti-gravity alien biomes. As weird as this training exercise sounds, loopers who manage to complete it will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points.

Note: Fortnite Week 11 Epic challenges go live on August 19, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Deal damage in alien biomes" Fortnite Week 11 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to deal a total of 150 damage within the alien biomes. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Currently, there are two distinct ways to complete this challenge, each comes with its own pros and cons. However, having said that, one method is more accessible and better than the other.

Players should note that they have to be present within the alien biome while shooting. Shooting from outside the biome may not help toward progression of the task.

1) How to deal damage in alien biomes of Holly Hatchery

Players who decide to deal damage within the alien biomes of Holly Hatchery have a hard yet achievable task ahead of them. Given that Holly Hatchery is well guarded and players often drop in to take in the sights and sounds, finding opponents to damage shouldn't be too difficult.

Since the challenge does not specifically mention whom to deal damage to, players should be able to complete this task by shooting at either the Trespassers, players within the alien biome or even the pesky alien parasites.

2) How to deal damage in alien biomes using alien nanites

For players wanting to avoid the crossfire between aliens and other players in Holly Hatchery, they can opt to complete this challenge using alien nanites. In fact, this method is easier and less chaotic in general, with the only hard part being the acquisition of the nanites. Thankfully, players can buy some with the help of gold to save time.

Once bought or found, players can then approach any NPC or another player, use the alien nanites to create an alien biome and deal damage to NPCs/players within it to complete the task.

