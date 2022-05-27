How to deploy Tent at Seven Outpost in Fortnite Chapter 3

Players shouldn't have a hard time deploying a Tent at a Seven Outpost in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The challenge is part of the Week 10 Seasonal Quests that they can complete to receive 20,000XP.

This, along with eight other challenges, has recently arrived in the battle royale game.

There are a total of seven outposts that loopers can go to. They only need to deploy one tent at a Seven Outpost to complete the challenge. Once users do this, they will automatically complete the quest and earn 20,000 XP. However, the difficult part is locating a Seven Outpost in Fortnite.

The Seven Outposts are not at named locations on the map. Therefore, gamers might have difficulty locating them if they haven't yet come across one. However, if they know exactly where to find one, deploying a tent and completing the challenge would not be a challenging task.

Step-by-step guide to deploy tent at Seven Outpost in Fortnite

The Resistance is fighting the Imagined Order with all its might. Clearly, The Seven needs all the resources and firepower at its disposal.

With Dr. Slone preparing the Doomsday device, The Foundation wants to keep a check on what's going on around the island. The Resistance has set up seven outposts across the map to keep the IO's activities in check.

To complete the Fortnite Week 10 quest, players need to deploy a tent next to one of these outposts. They can follow these steps to earn 20,000 XP in a few seconds:

Pick up a tent or find one from the loot pool. Locate one of the Seven Outposts all over the map. Enter the Outpost landmark and place the tent. Go inside the tent and stay for a while until the quest is completed. Come out and enjoy 20,000 XP.

Evidently, this is one of the easiest challenges available from the Week 10 Seasonal Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Replacement Challenges (not enabled right now):



- Deal 500 damage to opponents with a Light Machine Gun

Where to find Seven Outpost in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There are seven The Seven Outposts located on different corners of the map. Users can complete the quest above at any one of the locations.

Therefore, they can choose the outpost closest to where they land or one depending on the storm circle.

Seven Outpost location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via FN.gg)

Seven Outpost 1 - Southwest of Greasy Grove. Near the cliff, close to the edge of the map.

Seven Outpost 2 - Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Inside the snowy mountains.

Seven Outpost 3 - Northeast of the Daily Bugle. Close to the shore.

Seven Outpost 4 - East of Chonker's Speedway. In the southeast area of the track.

Seven Outpost 5 - North of Camp Cuddle. On top of the cliff, past the river.

Seven Outpost 6 - Close to Tilted Towers (Currently missing)

Seven Outpost 7 - East of Sanctuary. Located on the most distant island in the south.

Most of the Seven Outposts are still there on the island. However, as The Resistance grows complicated, some of them might be removed over time. Therefore, gamers should complete the challenge as soon as possible.

