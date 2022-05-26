How to use a Med-Mist while sliding in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The last week of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is finally here. Before the season ends on June 3 and a new one starts, fans have one last opportunity to level up and complete their Battle Passes. Thankfully, Week 10 of Seasonal Quests is here, and players have yet another chance at earning close to 200,000 XP.

Most of these quests require simple steps to complete, and players can earn 20,000 XP per quest. One of the nine available quests involves using a Med-Mist while sliding. The quest is certainly as easy as it sounds; players can earn the 20,000 XP within a few seconds of jumping into a game, courtesy of this quest.

Clearly, the first step to completing this quest will be to find a Med-Mist. Once players have this spray can, they can proceed to complete the quest and gain XP as a reward.

It is recommended that players complete this challenge in solo mode, at a location away from hot drops.

Step-by-step guide to spraying a Med-Mist while sliding in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Med-Mist item was added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This healing item can be used on teammates or on the player themselves to heal up to 150HP. The spray heals at a rate of 5HP per second and takes about 30 seconds to get to 150HP.

Players can follow these steps to complete the challenge:

Find a Med-Mist from the loot pool. Equip the Med-Mist and find an empty area. Jump off a ramp to damage yourself. Run in a suitable direction and press the key associated with sliding. Left/right-click to use the Med-Mist while sliding.

Med-Mist is an uncommon item and can be found easily all over the map. From chests to NPCs, there are multiple sources where players can find the healing item.

Although Med-Mist can be used to heal teammates as well, it is advised that players use it on themselves for this challenge. This makes it easier to complete the challenge and get 20,000 XP.

How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Only a week remains before Chapter 3 Season 2 ends, and many players might still have to complete their Battle Pass to unlock the Dr. Strange Tier 100 skin. Several others might be trying to set level records and will need a few more levels to achieve major feats. Fortunately, there are several ways players can level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Clearly, exploits like XP glitches are always an easy way to farm XP. However, some players want to enjoy the game and play fair while trying to level up. For such players, Seasonal Quests are the best way to earn XP. Every week, players get seven quests and two bonus challenges. All of these offer 20,000 XP each and can help complete multiple Battle Pass tiers.

As players prepare themselves for a new season, this is the last chance they will get to max out their Battle Pass before the current season ends.

