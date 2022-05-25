Fortnite teaser all but confirms Star Wars theme for Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard has yet again dropped a major Fortnite leak. His cryptic tweets, bios, and headers have always been a great source to predict what will happen in the upcoming seasons.

This time, his header is a possible teaser for the theme of Chapter 3 Season 3. The last season has been full of Star Wars collaborations, and it seems like they will continue over to the next season.

Based on rumors before the previous season, players thought that the entire season would be Star Wars-themed. Although Star Wars fans were disappointed last season, they might be in for a treat soon.

Donald Mustard's latest Twitter header is of a Star Wars Lego set. He had also teased another photo of the same set a few weeks ago. Epic Games has something interesting cooking for fans, and the CCO all but confirmed a Star Wars-themed Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

AT-AT is set to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Several rumors have been surrounding a Star Wars-themed season coming to Epic Games' Battle Royale. It all started after May the 4th, even in Chapter 3 Season 2, when the developers unvaulted the Light Sabers once again.

The entire map was filled with Stormtroopers from the Galactic Empire, and players were all set for the arrival of Darth Vader. Unfortunately, Darth Vader never arrived in the ongoing season.

Instead, players got the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin and a POI resembling Vader's Castle. Many players started noticing the similarities between the Collider next to Loot Lake and Darth Vader's evil lair. They believe this is a subtle hint to the upcoming Star Wars-themed season.

This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set..



Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? Donald Mustard posted this picture on Instagram a few hours ago!This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set..Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? Donald Mustard posted this picture on Instagram a few hours ago!This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set.. 👀Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? 😶 https://t.co/JfmR2X8CBO

It all makes sense in light of Donal Mustard changing his Twitter header. The photo of an AT-AT Star Wars Lego set confirms the Star Wars theme for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Mustard also shared an image of the Lego set a few weeks ago, proving that AT-AT is soon arriving at the Battle Royale island.

Darth Vader Fortnite skin is rumored to come in Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

In addition to hints from Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard, data miners have also found several leaks pointing towards a Star Wars-themed season.

Although the Darth Vader skin was rumored to arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic Games has now decided to include it in the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Darth Vader seems to be the Tier 100 outfit among other skins and will come with personalized cosmetics.

#Fortnite Here’s a potential look at the season 3 battlepass! (We will have full confirmation if this is real when the crew back gets revealed!) Here’s a potential look at the season 3 battlepass! (We will have full confirmation if this is real when the crew back gets revealed!) #Fortnite https://t.co/wvaPJpQZDy

The Mystery Outfit for Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass is none other than Indiana Jones. These skins were leaked amidst the ongoing season, and fans have been eagerly waiting for their arrival.

All hints point towards a Star Wars theme occupying most of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. However, players will have to wait until more teasers confirm these rumors. The next season is set to release on June 5, 2022.

