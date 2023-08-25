How to destroy weakened walls or security gates in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is finally live. After the wild success of Chapter 4 Season 3, it's an exciting time for the community. With a brand new season comes a brand new Battle Pass. XP is needed to unlock the skins that Epic Games has released, so there's no better time to start completing challenges than now. This week, players have several challenges, out of which destroying weakened walls is one.

Although it may not seem very simple as weakened walls is a new term for Fortnite, it's not a difficult challenge. This guide will walk you through exactly what to do.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 quests: Destroy weakened walls

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Step 1: Update the app

You need to update to Chapter 4 Season 4 first. (Image via Epic Games)

The first thing you have to do is update your game. The game will not load unless you're on the latest version of Chapter 4 Season 4. Your console or device may have auto updates enabled. If not, you will need to wait for it to install before getting into the new season.

Step 2: Head to Restless Retreat

Visit the marked POI (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are a few new spots on the map, one of which is a brand new POI called Restless Retreat. This is found in the bottom left corner of the map, which you can refer to in the image marked above. When you jump out of the battle bus, head there first.

Step 3: Find the waterfall

Find this waterfall in Restless Retreat (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

Next to the waterfall in this POI, there is a small door that you can crouch to open and enter. This is where you need to go, so head to the middle of Restless Retreat and locate this door.

Step 4: Blow up the wall

Blow up the weakened wall (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

The weakened wall is inside. It will have cracks in it, but you can't break it with your pickaxe. You have to have explosives, so look around to find some and come back to this spot if you don't already have any. Blow up the wall and it will count towards the challenge.

You have to do this twice or alert the security guards twice. You can also do a combination of the two, but the weakened walls is much easier to achieve. It's also a bit safer.

This is the first of many challenges that will be available this Fortnite season. Be sure to keep up with the questlines as they are the best way to earn XP and unlock the incredible skins and cosmetics that are available.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!