How to disable cosmetic streaming in Fortnite 

The amount and type of cosmetics in Epic Games' immensely successful battle royale game Fortnite are constantly changing. Players can personalize their in-game characters and showcase their individuality by using these cosmetic goods. Managing the storage space and download needs for these aesthetics, however, might become a worry as the content keeps growing. Fortunately, the title's May 17 update (v24.40) added a unique function called Cosmetic Streaming.

It was introduced to provide players with more control over the download and installation of high-definition textures and cosmetic items in Fortnite. By letting them acquire cosmetic items as they come across them in the game rather than downloading and installing them all at once, it seeks to simplify the gaming experience. Not only does this reduce the initial installation size, but also gets players into the game more quickly.

Fortnite guide: Steps to disable Cosmetic Streaming explained

Step 1: Launch the Epic Games Launcher and locate Fortnite

The Epic Games Launcher (Image via Victrail/ Youtube)

Start by opening the Epic Games Launcher and find the Fortnite tile or icon.

Step 2: Access options

Options menu on Epic Games Launcher (Image via Victrail/ Youtube)

Right-click on the Fortnite tile, and a context menu will appear. From this menu, select Options.

Step 3: Disable Cosmetic Streaming

Disable cosmetic streaming option (Image via Victrail/ Youtube)

In the Options menu, you will see the option Disable Cosmetic Streaming. Check it to turn off the feature. Be sure to save your changes by clicking on the blue Apply button.

With Cosmetic Streaming disabled, all high-resolution textures and cosmetic items will be downloaded and installed on your PC upfront. This can be particularly useful if you have ample storage space and prefer to have all the cosmetic content readily available.

Key takeaway from Fortnite's Cosmetic Streaming feature

Players now have more control over the download and installation of high-resolution textures and cosmetic items thanks to the addition of the "Disable Cosmetic Streaming" option via the May 17 update.

Players on PC have the option to disable it if they would rather have all the aesthetic stuff pre-installed. This is extremely beneficial, as Cosmetic Streaming often leads to network bandwidth issues, which might lead to shoddy textures and poor visual quality. However, players should also keep in mind that disabling this feature means a larger patch size while downloading.

