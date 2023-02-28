RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti were launched as high-end 4K gaming graphics cards in the Ampere lineup. The cards are the successors to the very capable RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti GPUs.

Even after almost two years of their release, the RTX 30 series cards are more than capable of playing almost any title at UHD resolution.

Fortnite is a peculiar game. An Intel iGPU can handle the title while giving the RTX 4090 a hard time maintaining a stable 60 FPS. Thus, gamers will have to adjust the settings accordingly to get a balance between the framerate and the visual quality.

Since the game packs tons of graphics options to adjust, it can get a bit intimidating. Thus, in this guide, we will list the best graphics options for the high-end RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti GPUs.

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are surprisingly capable GPUs for Fortnite

It is worth noting that both the 3080 and the 3080 Ti are rendering powerhouses. The graphics cards rank among the fastest cards on the planet.

Although they have been replaced by the much faster RTX 4090 and Radeon RX 7900 series, the cards remain some of the best options for gaming.

Thus, gamers with the card will face no problems achieving playable framerates at high resolution.

Best RTX 3080 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

The following settings work best for the RTX 3080 while playing Fortnite in 1440p QHD:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high resolution textures: On

On High resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 3080 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 2160p UHD

While playing at 4K, the following settings are the best bet for the RTX 3080:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high resolution textures: On

On High resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 3080 Ti graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

The RTX 3080 Ti is a ton faster than the non-Ti variant. Thus, the following settings are the best option for gamers:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: Epic

Epic Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Epic

Epic Textures: High

High Auto download high resolution textures: On

On High resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: Epic

Epic Post processing: Epic

Epic Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 3080 Ti graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 2160p UHD

The RTX 3080 Ti can easily pump out 60 FPS at 4K in Fortnite Chapter 4 with the following settings applied:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high resolution textures: On

On High resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Overall, RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-end cards designed to run games at high framerates.

Thanks to how scalable Fortnite is, gamers can get a solid experience without sacrificing too much in their graphics settings.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes