Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is a solid gaming video card to date. The GPU is quite close to the 3090 in terms of performance. Following the introduction of the Ada Lovelace-based RTX 40 series cards, the 3080 Ti has become cheaper, making it a better option for gaming.

The card can easily play the latest titles on the market, including the Dead Space remake. The remastered classic supports modern technologies like ray tracing and temporal upscaling technologies, making it ideal to be played on the latest video cards from Nvidia and AMD.

Fine-tuning modern AAA video games can be a bit of work because of the multiple graphics settings the title comes with. Thus, this guide lists the best settings to play the Dead Space remake on an RTX 3080 Ti.

The RTX 3080 Ti is one of the best graphics cards for high-resolution gaming

Even almost a year after its release, the high-end 80-class GPU is a solid card for high-resolution gaming. The graphics card can run the Dead Space remake at up to 4K resolution at optimal framerates.

The best settings for gaming with the 3080 Ti are listed below.

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at the highest quality

The 80-class GPU from the last generation runs the Dead Space remake impeccably at 4K with the following settings:

Video Options:

Full-Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full-Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at high framerates

Gamers who want 60 FPS or above in the game must apply the following settings.

Video Options:

Full-Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full-Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: High

The RTX 3080 Ti is a solid video card for AAA gaming in 2023. Thus, it is no surprise that the card can run the Dead Space remake quite well. Gamers have no problems playing the game with the GPU in their rig.

