Should you buy the RTX 3080 Ti in November 2022?

The RTX 3080 Ti is a high-end video card launched in the summer of 2021 as part of the Ampere-based RTX 30 series. Nvidia will introduce its next-gen equivalent, the RTX 4080 later this month on November 16. Thus, it makes sense to consider whether gamers should be interested in the 3080 Ti or bet their money on the latest and greatest in the market.

The RTX 4080 will only get one model as of this November 16 as Nvidia canceled the RTX 4080 12 GB last month. The new 80 series card has been priced at a hefty $1,200, which is a factor that might deter gamers from purchasing the video card.

Following the crypto crash and subsequent video card overflow, the 3080 Ti has significantly fallen from its introductory $1,119 price point. These days, the graphics card can be purchased for as low as $750. However, some high-end models are even more expensive with some models still selling for over $1,000.

The RTX 3080 Ti is still failing despite Nvidia's continuous effort to keep it relevant

The RTX 3080 Ti has represented bad value over the last few months, with the main reason being the competitive prices of the Radeon RX 6000 series equivalents. While Nvidia has significantly reduced rates, the company's efforts are still not enough to justify purchasing a 3080 Ti.

It is worth noting that the 3080 Ti is a very powerful card on paper. The graphics card has a whopping 10,240 CUDA cores and comes with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. These impressive specs translate very well to solid video game performance. The high-end graphics card can easily handle every modern AAA title at 4K resolution at respectable frame rates.

GPU Name GA102 CUDA Core Count 10,240 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 320 Render Output Units (ROPs) 112 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 80 Tensor Core Count 320 Video Memory Size 12 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 1365 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1665 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1188 MHz MSRP US$ 1,119

However, as soon as one looks at the pricing of the equivalent prices from AMD, the Nvidia card looks extremely shabby. The closest Team Red card is the high-end Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Recently, AMD announced a revised pricing list that reduced the card's price tag from around $1,000 to around $700. Several quality RX 6900 XT models can be purchased for less than $700.

The ASRock RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D model is currently selling for around $650 on Newegg, while the XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 6900 XT Limited Black Gaming is available for around $690.

Thus, for a similar gaming performance, users can save around $70 to $80 depending on which RX 6900 XT model they choose. Also, with the AMD equivalent, users will be spending about half of what the upcoming RTX 4080 costs.

Thus, if gamers are hesitant to spend around $1,200 for the increased performance of the latest model, they can opt for the RX 6900 XT instead of the last-gen RTX 3080 Ti.

Conclusion

No doubt, the RTX 3080 Ti is a great video card. If gamers are already rocking such GPUs in their system, there is no reason to upgrade. However, those who are looking for a new 4K gaming video card can consider the RX 6900 XT over the Nvidia graphics card as it offers almost similar performance while costing less.

