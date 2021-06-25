How to earn gold fast in Fortnite Pro 100 creative (Cosmic Summer challenges)

Despite the Fortnite Pro 100 being much easier than Bios Zone Wars, players may still struggle to obtain gold. Given the constant respawn, unlimited ammo, and fast-paced gameplay, downing an opponent is not at all as easy as it would seem.

While players with steady hands and good aim can rack up gold from kills quickly, average players may have a tougher time. While it's not impossible, it will be a tad difficult. Nonetheless, there are a few easy ways to earn gold quickly in the Fortnite Pro 100 creative LTM.

The next set of #Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenges are now live!



Rewards:

- Beach Blast Music Pack

- Brain Freeze (Slimeberry)

- Cloud Llama Board (Cloudy Cat)

- Icy Pop Wrap



The Pro 100 Creative map will be live as an LTM later, but for now here's the code:

1234-3424-1388 pic.twitter.com/IlXYwH0eqQ — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 25, 2021

How to earn gold fast in Fortnite Pro 100

The good news is that there are a few different ways to earn gold in the Fortnite Pro 100 creative LTM. The bad news is that they all involve combat in some form. Nonetheless, it's time to get started.

1) Slow and steady

While sniping is considered an elite form of combat, given the layout of the Fortnite Pro 100 Creative, players will find many hiding spots to snipe opponents from.

It's true that shooting with a sniper rifle takes practice, however, the thing here is that players will be passively sniping rather than actively. Instead of targeting players running across the room, players will be targeting stationary enemy snipers.

Snipers usually stand on the top deck and shoot from there to gain an angle advantage. To counter this, players can counter snipe from the lower deck windows and easily hide when being shot.

Topdeck vs Bottom deck (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

2) Rocket rush

Firing rockets into the opponent's spawning area is a guaranteed method to earn gold. Given the area of effect, hitting multiple targets won't be difficult. Players can use snipers and rockets for maximum effect.

3) Secret Gold

The easiest way to earn gold in the Fortnite Pro 100 creative LTM is not by fighting, but rather by being a bit sneaky. At the start of a new game, players can collect up to 7,000 gold by interacting with certain objects.

This will allow players to not only buy better weapons but also open the vault for extra goodies such as Hop Floppers and shield fish. The only downside to this method is that the gold can only be collected once per game. So players may need to start over to secure some gold.

