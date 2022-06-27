How ex-Fortnite star FaZe Jarvis ruined his own career

FaZe Jarvis is a name known by almost every OG Fortnite fan, as he was one of the biggest content creators in the early days of the Battle Royale game. However, a couple of years down the line, Jarvis is no longer relevant in the community. In fact, some might believe that it was his own mistakes that ended up ruining his career.

In the last few years, Jarvis has always made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ranging from his permanent Fortnite ban to a cryptocurrency scam, the former FaZe star clearly made several wrong decisions that affected his career. Three years down the line, he is nowhere close to being as popular as he once was.

Fans of Jarvis often wonder whether the content creator was deserving of the punishments he received. However, taking a look at everything he has been a part of, it is not hard to understand why his career got ruined. Ultimately, it was Jarvis' Fortnite ban after which his downfall began.

Everything that went wrong in ex-Fortnite star Jarvis' career

For the uninitiated, Jarvis became popular as a FaZe clan member only after he started streaming Epic Games' Battle Royale. He had thousands of viewers on his streams and millions of views on his YouTube videos. Unfortunately, Jarvis managed to lose the spotlight as quickly as he earned it after making the infamous Aimbot video.

Epic Games did not take it too well when Jarvis uploaded a video of him using hacks in Fortnite. As a result, the developers handed him a permanent ban, and he could never play the Battle Royale game again. Jarvis was hardly seen after his permanent ban.

The former FaZe star returned a year later for an alleged staged stream, marking his return to the Battle Royale game despite his ban. Unfortunately, even in 2020, Jarvis was not welcome to play the Battle Royale game as the developers banned him again within minutes.

Regardless of the incessant apology videos and protests, Epic Games never overturned Jarvis' ban.

Jarvis was part of the FaZe 'Save the Kids' cryptocurrency scandal

Almost a year ago, FaZe Clan was under a lot of heat for its cryptocurrency scandal. Claiming to "build a better world for kids," the mission turned out to be a pump and dump scandal. After the scandal became public, FaZe clan suspended several members, including Jarvis and his brother Kay.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Fallout from the FaZe member involvement in the SaveTheKids scandal:



Kay permanently kicked

Teeqo let back in

Jarvis leaves

No word on Nikan



RiceGum and Sommer Ray pretty much unharmed and forgotten about Fallout from the FaZe member involvement in the SaveTheKids scandal:Kay permanently kickedTeeqo let back inJarvis leaves No word on NikanRiceGum and Sommer Ray pretty much unharmed and forgotten about

Following his indefinite suspension, Jarvis switched to making vlogs full time. He even challenged popular TikTok star Michael Le to a boxing match, which he ended up winning.

Currently, Jarvis is a full-time vlogger and uploads videos to his YouTube channel. However, his analytics are nowhere close to when he was a regular Fortnite content creator. Most recently, his YouTube account also got hacked to promote a scam cryptocurrency live stream.

It is evident that Jarvis' long list of controversies have resulted in his slump. Ever since his permanent ban from Fortnite, Jarvis has struggled to revive his career.

