How to farm Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been pushing players to surge through the Battle Pass by gaining experience and leveling up as much as possible. There are many ways to rake in mountains of experience through the quests and challenges each week, as well as several XP glitches that slip through and allow players to reach insane levels.

After a short period of time of not playing the game, Fortnite players will gain a perk that boosts their gained experience. It takes a while for the supercharged bonus to be applied, but here's how to utilize the effect in the most efficient way.

Crackshot Cabin grants Fortnite players the option to build thousands of supercharged XP

Supercharged XP is a great way to boost the amount of experience gained by a player. With WinterFest in its last week, this XP method can still be utilized.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus This issue has been resolved. Players under any language can now earn Supercharged XP when looking at the Yule Log in Crackshot's Cabin! This issue has been resolved. Players under any language can now earn Supercharged XP when looking at the Yule Log in Crackshot's Cabin! https://t.co/tEytUHfcWM

Head over to Crackshot where players can open presents and locate the Yule Log to the left of Sgt. Winter. When selected and activated, the log fire rewards players with tiny amounts of supercharged XP.

While it gives out small amounts, this is an endless source of supercharged XP. To maximize the amount received, Fortnite players should back out of the fire and zoom back in. There's a big delay if players stay zoomed in on the fire and wait for the next round to come in, but if they go out and back in, it takes roughly 3 seconds for this trick to work again.

Sam (No pronouns, use name) @SamWithAnF Fortnite supercharged xp yule log is OP and the best gift in winterfest truly. Fortnite supercharged xp yule log is OP and the best gift in winterfest truly.

Supercharged XP doesn't go towards the experience meter, so players can't level up this way, they can only build supercharged XP to give off a longer boost. Look into the Yule Log, back out, and go back in to rake in supercharged XP.

Also Read Article Continues below

It may be monotonous, but players can heavily boost their level with some patience and determination.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider