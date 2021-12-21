Fortnite Winterfest 2021 offers some interesting new challenges to keep you busy through the holiday season, along with free login rewards every day, weapons and more.

One of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenges requires you to dance in both Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop for a minimum of three seconds. Finding these locations can be a bit tricky as they are not marked on the map.

Sgt. Winters has taken on the initiative to deliver gifts and presents to everyone around the island and usually rests in his cabin. Here's a guide on where to find Sgt. Winter's Workshop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Sgt. Winter's Workshop Location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Sgt. Winter is quite a unique character and appears to have been stuck in the loop for quite some time now. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, Sgt. Winter’s Workshop is located near Logjam Lumberyard. You can discover the Workshop west of Logjam Lumberyard at the northwestern part of the map.

Simply head straight west of the lumberyard and follow the road and you will finally come across the workshop.

With generic props, the workshop looks like another gas station from the inside. However, in Fortnite Winterfest, Epic Games has decked it out with Christmas decorations, holiday lights and gifts to transform a normal-looking gas station into Sgt. Winter's Workshop.

You can go inside and perform a dance move for more than three seconds by selecting any dance emote from the emote wheel.

Note that this is just the first stage. The last and final stage requires you to repeat the same task but this time, in Crackshot’s Cabin. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, you can find Crackshot’s Cabin south of Logjam Lumberyard’s small lake. The cabin will be the first building you see beside the lake. Just select the dance emote and perform the dance for more than three seconds and the quest will be over.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 still has more than a week left and it is possible that Epic Games might come up with some more unique content and cosmetics during the final stages of the event.

