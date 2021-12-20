Fortnite Sgt Winters NPC meets The Foundation in Chapter 3, here is what happens next

Sgt. Winters, the hot-headed Santa Claus of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 event, is among the stronger NPCs and will start attacking you if you mess with him. However, one person who sure can step up to Sgt. Winters is Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's main hero, the Foundation himself.

The Foundation is one of the members of the Seven, a group that has the knowledge of Zero Point and is trying to prevent the IO from manipulating it.

So, what would happen if these two met face to face in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1? Luckily, we don't have to do any guesswork as a player has managed to pit the Foundation and Sgt. Winters against one another in an epic battle.

What happens when the Foundation and Sgt. Winters meet in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Getting the Foundation and Sgt. Winters to meet is a rather tough job to do. The Foundation is always lurking around the Sanctuary, Sgt. Winters is never at one place and is roaming around the island distributing gifts.

However, a player managed to take out Sgt. Winters's so-called reindeer and drove the truck (without letting Sgt. Winters become aware of his kidnapping) to the Foundation's location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Here's a video uploaded by the player on his channel showing how the whole episode unfolded.

As can be discerned from the video, both the Foundation and Sgt. Winters are ruthless opponents with some anger issues of their own. However, the Foundation has a slight upper hand thanks to his mysterious powers. The two started shooting at each other from afar, with the Foundation even hurling meteors at Sgt. Winters. Our Santa Claus is surprisingly more powerful than he lets on and held his ground against the leader of the Seven.

His mission is everything. Leader of the seven.

While the face-off between the two was intense, the Foundation managed to take out Sgt. Winters. The Foundation also got help from some other allies around his camp. The leader of the Seven has an impressively high HP and his mythic weapon can be deadly, so it does not come as a surprise that the Foundation won the round.

