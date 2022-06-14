How first-person Fortnite could turn the game into a sweat fest

The demand for the first-person mode in Fortnite has always been around. Players have even tried to come up with several concepts that emulate a first-person perspective in the Battle Royale game. However, it has largely remained one of the only Battle Royale games without FPP. Fortunately, that is going to change soon.

Dataminers have recently discovered that Epic Games is working on a first-person mode for its Battle Royale game. Several images of the project have been leaked, and it already looks like first-person Fortnite could turn the game into a sweat fest. Players are eagerly waiting for an official announcement for the same. However, this could also turn out to be an extremely controversial decision.

The debate on whether a first-person mode will be good for Epic Games' Battle Royale certainly has two sides to it. While there are players who would love a hardcore FPS gameplay, others might want to continue with the classic third-person mode.

Pros and cons of first-person Fortnite Battle Royale

Almost every Battle Royale game out there has a first-person mode. Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and PUBG house all the hardcore FPS fanatics. However, players are already bored of all these games and are looking for a more optimized game.

Clearly, Epic Games' Battle Royale seems like the perfect choice. It has everything a gamer needs: An immersive storyline, frequent updates, a dynamic loot pool, fewer glitches, and a working anti-cheat.

HYPEX @HYPEX



This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITEThis update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE 🔥This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 https://t.co/PIRRmdLyp0

With everything available, the gaming community might see a mass exodus of players switching to first-person Fortnite. It would certainly increase the player base of the Battle Royale game, which might motivate Epic Games to improve its game further. This would mean more collaborations, original skins, immersive events, etc. Clearly, a first-person mode will be yet another step for Epic Games in its dream to create a metaverse.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk @HYPEX THIS IS THE GREATEST THING TO HAVE EVER HAPPENED TO FORTNITE. @HYPEX THIS IS THE GREATEST THING TO HAVE EVER HAPPENED TO FORTNITE.

At the same time, the move might not be comfortable for the game's current player base. When the Zero Build mode introduced several sweats to the game, it was severely criticized by other players. Similarly, when hardcore FPS gamers start to dominate the lobbies, it won't settle well with the community.

First-person Fortnite will take away all the fun from cosmetics

Besides the sweaty player base, a first-person mode will also ruin the cosmetics in the game. Epic Games earns a lot of money by selling cosmetics in its Battle Royale game. However, none of those cosmetics will be visible in the first-person mode. This would reduce the sale of skins and back blings.

Clearly, a hit in the revenue is not something Epic Games would want. It is already suffering a massive loss after the bans from iOS and Android devices. Naturally, Epic Games will be taking a gamble by introducing the first-person mode.

There is no official timeline on when the first-person mode in Fortnite will arrive, and players might have to wait a while before it does. However, once it does, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics of the gaming community change.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far