How to get 2 free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is out, and many players are doing their best to level up as soon as possible and unlock amazing Battle Pass rewards. However, Epic Games has also released a few other free cosmetics besides these. They can be obtained by finishing quests in the Transformers questline, and the first part of the same was released on the first day of the season.

At the moment, five different quests are available. Not only can they be used to get free cosmetic items, but they also grant XP. It is possible to earn 150,000 XP so far from the questline, which is enough for almost two Battle Pass levels.

This article will explain everything you need to know about free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 and how you can unlock them.

The Transformers questline in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 grants free cosmetics

Epic Games has collaborated with Transformers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

A few hours after Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 was released, Epic Games released the first part of the Transformers questline. It will have many parts released throughout the season and will reward players with free cosmetic items and XP.

At the moment, five different quests are available, and completing all of them grants 150,000 XP and a spray. You can also unlock another cosmetic item by completing 10 Transformers quests, but they will be released later.

Five Transformers quests are currently available in the video game (Image via Epic Games)

Here is a list of all the quests that are currently available in the questline:

Acquire a Cybertron Cannon in three different matches

Collect 13 Transformers tokens

Deal 500 damage to opponents with the Kinetic Boomerang

Emote after destroying a gas can or pump

Travel distance in vehicles or while mounted

Two of these quests require you to use a Cybertron Cannon or a Kinetic Boomerang, two new weapons added in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Fortunately, these weapons can be found in both chests and as ground loot.

Cybertron Cannon is a new Mythic weapon in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Once you complete these quests, you will receive the Jungle King spray. Additionally, you will receive XP that will help you level up your Battle Pass and unlock the Optimus Prime skin.

Epic Games will receive more Transformers quests next week, giving you a chance to unlock the second cosmetic item as well. These are likely to also grant XP and shouldn't be difficult to complete.

