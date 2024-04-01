How to get Ares Skin in Fortnite

Ares, the Greek god of war, is finally joining Fortnite as a usable cosmetic. Given that the NPC has been present on the island since the start of Chapter 5 Season 2 it is only a matter of time before players can cosplay as this character. Given the prevalent theme of the current season, this will likely become one of the most sought-after outfits in-game.

Since the Ares skin also has a LEGO Style, those who enjoy LEGO Fortnite will be able to cosplay as the Greek god of war and vanquish foes. That being said, here is how to get the Ares skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 (April 2024).

Ares Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Ares skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (April 1, 2024), the Ares skin, along with all other cosmetics associated with the Warrior God Set, are listed in the Item Shop. It comprises three cosmetic items. They are:

Ares (Outfit + Legacy Styles + LEGO Style)

Warrior's Cap (Back Bling + Legacy Styles)

Immortal War Doru (Pickaxe + Legacy Styles)

The Warrior God Set and all corresponding cosmetics can only be obtained by subscribing to Crew (April 2024). There is no way to obtain any of the cosmetic items individually or separately from the Item Shop. The Warrior God Set will cost $11.99 and will include Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks, and Rocket Pass Premium.

On that note, as the Warrior God Set is part of the Crew for April 2024, there is a Legacy Set associated with it as well. It will contain bonus cosmetics that you can unlock over time. Ares (Outfit + Legacy Styles + LEGO Style), Warrior's Cap (Back Bling + Legacy Styles), and Immortal War Doru (Pickaxe + Legacy Styles) will all have Legacy Styles. They are:

War God's Legacy

Auric Legacy

Phase Legacy

Rimebound Legacy

Cosmic Legacy

It will take six months (minimum, depending on subscription cycles) to unlock these styles and own every cosmetic associated with the Warrior God Set. There is no maximum time limit once the Crew Pack for April 2024 has been purchased.

How long will the Ares Skin stay in the Item Shop?

Warrior God Set is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As the Ares Skin is part of the Crew Pack for April 2024, it will be available in the Item Shop until the end of this month. Once removed from the Item Shop, it will likely never be featured again. This could change in the future, although nothing is confirmed.

As such, if you want the Ares Skin, you have until April 30, 2024, to get it via the Fortnite Crew Pack (April 2024). On a side note, if you subscribe to Crew now, you will also gain access to the Crew Pack next month (May 2024). Whatever cosmetics that are part of the upcoming set will be added to your locker at the start of next month.

