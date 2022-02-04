How to get the Bruno Mars Freedom Wheel emote in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Fortnite x Silk Sonic collaboration that was announced yesterday was a pretty big surprise to many. Most players were not expecting to see either Bruno Mars or Andersen .Paak in the game. There weren't any leaks or rumors regarding them, so they came out of the blue.

However, after the announcement, many players voiced their support and stated that they intended on getting all of these cosmetics. There will be several items released in the bundle, including the Freedom Wheel emote. Here's how to get it.

How to get Bruno Mars emote in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Unfortunately, the emote will only be available in the Item Shop. It will likely cost 500 V-Bucks, since that's what the majority of Icon Series emotes cost. It will also likely be available in a bundle with all the cosmetics. This will be the most cost efficient way to get all of these items.

youtu.be/jqtPmvjXWbU Also uploaded a short clip to my YouTube shorts channel showcasing the new emote without the audio muted! Also uploaded a short clip to my YouTube shorts channel showcasing the new emote without the audio muted!youtu.be/jqtPmvjXWbU

However, several cosmetics will be available for free to certain players before they land in the Item Shop.

Bruno Mars Outfit

Anderson .Paak Outfit

Sound Scepter Pickaxe/Back Bling

Sonic Snare Back Bling

Silk Sonic Spray

Here is a full guide on how to unlock these specific cosmetics.

Many items will be available in the cup (Image via Epic Games)

The emote and a few other cosmetics will only be available in the Item Shop in less than a week. There's no indication of how long these items will be available, so players who want the emote should act quickly.

Bruno Mars and Andersen .Paak are the latest celebrities to receive Icon Skins, joining these stars in Fortnite:

Lachlan

Travis Scott (since been removed)

Lazarbeam

Loserfruit

Major Lazer

Marshmello (just received several new styles)

Ninja

TheGrefg

Bugha

LeBron James

Harry Kane

Marco Reus

Neymar, Jr.

J Balvin

Ariana Grande

While there are many great Icon Series skins, many players believe the two newest ones to be among the best.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Not gonna lie, the new Bruno Mars and Anderson .PAAK skins are some of the best ICON skins so far Not gonna lie, the new Bruno Mars and Anderson .PAAK skins are some of the best ICON skins so far 🔥

They'll be available to all Fortnite players on February 10 starting at 7.00 pm EST.

