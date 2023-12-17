How to get Cheese in LEGO Fortnite

Obtaining Cheese in LEGO Fortnite has become one of the most searched terms online. It can be consumed to replenish Hearts/hit-points and restore hunger as well. For the most part, this consumable offers a fair amount of benefits when eaten. On that note, players have been desperately trying to find Cheese in-game for some time now.

However, for the most part, their search comes up empty-handed, and with good reason. For the time being, there is only one way to get Cheese, and it is not pleasant. Given that you can bake and cook other items in-game, this makes no sense to a large extent.

How to find Cheese in LEGO Fortnite?

Search Chests to find Cheese. (Image via Epic Games)

The only way to find Cheese in LEGO Fortnite is to search Chests found during exploration. They often contain high-tier loot, and with Cheese being an item of epic rarity, this makes a lot of sense. However, this is still rather odd.

Given that the basic ingredient to make Cheese - Milk, is present in the game, Cheese should be more common or, at the very least, easier to get. This ties into the fact that Milk can be obtained by interacting with a Cow. Milk can be used to make Snowberry Shakes.

This can be done at the very start of the game and since they are found in herds, a large quantity of it can be gathered in no time. That said, this brings players to the next question: Can you make Cheese in LEGO Fortnite?

Can you make Cheese in LEGO Fortnite?

Interact with a Cow to get Milk. (Image via Epic Games)

Unfortunately, there is no way to make Cheese just yet. While the item does exist in-game, it can only be found in Chests. As mentioned, this could have been an oversight on Epic Games's part, given that you can collect Milk in abundance.

Nevertheless, since the game mode just launched a few days ago, things are still in the early stages. No doubt, more content and, indeed, more recipes will be added as the game progresses. However, for the time being, if you do come across Cheese in-game, stash it away for safekeeping as soon as possible. Do not consume it, as it can be put to better use.

What is Cheese used for in LEGO Fortnite?

Cheese is one of the ingredients needed to make Pizza. (Image via Epic Games)

Aside from consuming the item directly to gain Hearts/hit-points and recover hunger, it can be used to make Pizza in LEGO Fortnite. This item is heartier and more filling than Cheese. It has more benefits when consumed and will be useful when engaging creatures in combat.

In future updates, Cheese may also be used in other recipes. Given the scope of the game mode, there is a lot that Epic Games can add in over time. That being said, the next update could be after Winterfest 2023 ends or sometime during mid-season.

